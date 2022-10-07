Home Magazines & More Blast from the Past: Blocks 16, 17, and 18 Blast from the Past: Blocks 16, 17, and 18 Find all the Blast from the Past mystery sampler information here. Join our Facebook group here. Share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastfromthePast. October 07, 2022 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Moda blocks 16, 17, 18 FABRIC USED: The Cinnamon & Cream collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here. Patterns Download Block 16 Pattern Download Block 17 Pattern Download Block 18 Pattern VIDEO: Time Saving Sewing Tips Beth shares tips and tricks for making your sewing time more efficient. AccuQuilt Die Suggestions GO! Square-2 1/2" Multiples Die GO! Square-3 1/2" (3" Finished) or GO! Flying Geese-3 1/2" x 6 1/2" (3" x 6" Finished) Die