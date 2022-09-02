Home Magazines & More Blast from the Past: Blocks 14 and 15 Blast from the Past: Blocks 14 and 15 Find all the Blast from the Past mystery sampler information here. Join our Facebook group here. Share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastfromthePast. September 02, 2022 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Blocks 14 and 15 FABRIC USED: The Isabella collection by Minick & Simpson for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here. Patterns Download Block 14 Pattern Download Block 15 Pattern VIDEO: Tips for Templates Beth shares tips for making and using templates. She also shows how the template units go together. AccuQuilt Die Suggestions GO! Strip Cutter 1 1/2" Die GO! Square-2 1/2" Multiples Die