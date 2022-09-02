Blast from the Past: Blocks 14 and 15

September 02, 2022
FABRIC USED: The Isabella collection by Minick & Simpson for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here.

Patterns

Download Block 14 Pattern Download Block 15 Pattern

VIDEO: Tips for Templates

Beth shares tips for making and using templates. She also shows how the template units go together.

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions

GO! Strip Cutter 1 1/2" Die

GO! Square-2 1/2" Multiples Die

