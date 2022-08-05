Blast from the Past: Blocks 11, 12, and 13

August 05, 2022
FABRIC USED: The Flower Farm collection by Bunny Hill Designs for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here.

Patterns

Download Block 11 Pattern Download Block 12 Pattern Download Block 13 Pattern

VIDEO: Stitch-and-Flip Tips

Beth shares tips for stitch-and-flip units used in Blocks 11 and 13 and shows how to assemble and trim the square-in-a-square unit from Block 12.

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions

GO! Strip Cutter 1 1/2" Die

GO! Square-2 1/2" Multiples Die

