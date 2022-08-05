Home Magazines & More Blast from the Past: Blocks 11, 12, and 13 Blast from the Past: Blocks 11, 12, and 13 Find all the Blast from the Past mystery sampler information here. Join our Facebook group here. Share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastfromthePast. August 05, 2022 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Blast from the Past blocks 11, 12, and 13 FABRIC USED: The Flower Farm collection by Bunny Hill Designs for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here. Patterns Download Block 11 Pattern Download Block 12 Pattern Download Block 13 Pattern VIDEO: Stitch-and-Flip Tips Beth shares tips for stitch-and-flip units used in Blocks 11 and 13 and shows how to assemble and trim the square-in-a-square unit from Block 12. AccuQuilt Die Suggestions GO! Strip Cutter 1 1/2" Die GO! Square-2 1/2" Multiples Die