Blast from the Past: Blocks 1, 2, and 3

March 31, 2022
FABRIC USED: Beyond Bella by Annie Brady for Moda Fabrics (coming soon). See the full line here.

Patterns

Download Block 1 Pattern Download Block 2 Pattern Download Block 3 Pattern

VIDEO: Organizing and Triangle Square Tips

Beth shares two fun ways to organize this mystery sampler plus gives tips for triangle squares.

Need help choosing fabrics? Watch a video here.

Try a Bloc Loc ruler for trimming triangles. See a demonstration here.

FABRIC USED (clockwise from left): Decorum by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics (coming soon), Urban Farmhouse Gatherings II by Primitive Gatherings for Moda Fabrics (available now), and Wild Iris by Holly Taylor for Moda Fabrics (coming soon).

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions

GO! Value Die (included in the GO! Fabric Cutter Starter Set): Cuts 2.5" square (2" finished) and 2.5" (2" finished) Triangle Squares

GO! Half Square Triangle-3" Finished Square Die: Cuts 3.5" triangle square (3" finished)

