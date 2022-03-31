Blast from the Past: Blocks 1, 2, and 3

Advertisement
FABRIC USED: Beyond Bella by Annie Brady for Moda Fabrics (coming soon). See the full line here.
PatternsDownload Block 1 Pattern Download Block 2 Pattern Download Block 3 Pattern
VIDEO: Organizing and Triangle Square Tips
Need help choosing fabrics? Watch a video here.
Try a Bloc Loc ruler for trimming triangles. See a demonstration here.
FABRIC USED (clockwise from left): Decorum by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics (coming soon), Urban Farmhouse Gatherings II by Primitive Gatherings for Moda Fabrics (available now), and Wild Iris by Holly Taylor for Moda Fabrics (coming soon).
AccuQuilt Die Suggestions
GO! Value Die (included in the GO! Fabric Cutter Starter Set): Cuts 2.5" square (2" finished) and 2.5" (2" finished) Triangle Squares
GO! Half Square Triangle-3" Finished Square Die: Cuts 3.5" triangle square (3" finished)