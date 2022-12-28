Behind the Seams: Episode 9

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share storage products we love, how to sew an eco-friendly utensil roll, the details of our February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, and how to maximize a fabric storage bin. See resources mentioned in this video below.

Products We Love

We share products that will help your get organized and corral supplies. They are:

Quick How-To

Beth shares how to sew a simple utensil roll. Bringing along your own silverware and straw when eating out at places that serve plastic utensils can help make a positive impact on the environment.

Office Updates

Doris shares details about the February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. This magazine has everything you need to start your new year off right -- an article on overcoming creative burnout, tips for decluttering your fabric, storage and organization ideas, and 11 gorgeous projects.

Get Organized