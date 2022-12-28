Behind the Seams: Episode 9
Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share storage products we love, how to sew an eco-friendly utensil roll, the details of our February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, and how to maximize a fabric storage bin. See resources mentioned in this video below.
Products We Love
We share products that will help your get organized and corral supplies. They are:
Quick How-To
Beth shares how to sew a simple utensil roll. Bringing along your own silverware and straw when eating out at places that serve plastic utensils can help make a positive impact on the environment.
Office Updates
Doris shares details about the February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. This magazine has everything you need to start your new year off right -- an article on overcoming creative burnout, tips for decluttering your fabric, storage and organization ideas, and 11 gorgeous projects.
Get Organized
Lindsay shares tips for making the most of your storage space with creative ways to organize fabric into bins.