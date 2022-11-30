Behind the Seams: Episode 8
Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share products we love, behind-the-scenes at our staff quilt retreat, tips for customizing blocks in your quilt, and how to create a woven fabric gift topper. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
Products We Love
We share products that would make great gifts for a quilter in your life or to add to your own wish list:
Office Updates
Our staff shares a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of their quilt retreat at Prairie Pointe of Pella in Pella, Iowa. They also share the projects they worked on:
- Seasonal Sampler
- Scrap Happy
- Snowman Pillow
- Halloween Table Topper
- Fall's Finery (from APQ October 2021)
- Church Ladies' Apron Pattern
- Same Sky Quilt
- Pony Express Quilt
- Kisses Quilt
- Autumnal Quilt
- Bright New Day
- Tiny Tracks (from APQ October 2022)
Quick How-To
Beth shares two new block releases for our "Blast From the Past" sampler quilt and gives tips for customizing blocks in your quilts.
Lindsay shares tips for decorating a gift box topper with woven fabric strips.