Behind the Seams: Episode 7
Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share products we love, the projects from the December issue of American Patchwork & Quilting and the Winter issue of Quilts & More, time-saving sewing hacks, and how to make more time for sewing. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
Products We Love
We share products that would make great gifts for a quilter in your life or to add to your own wish list:
Office Updates
Get a peek at the December 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting and the Winter 2023 issue of Quilts & More magazines, on sale now! They're full of seasonal projects, cute gift items, and Christmas decor.
Quick How-To
Beth shares some time-saving sewing tips, including those for cutting, chain-piecing, trimming units, and more.
Ask the Editors
Lindsay answers this reader question from Candace Gillis of Detroit Michigan: "I love sewing. But between taking care of my family, shopping, cooking, cleaning, and running errands, I barely get time to quilt. How do I carve out more time in my day for me time in my sewing room?"