Behind the Seams: Episode 6

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share tips for cutting, what an editor is working on now, how to clean and care for your sewing tools, tips for stitch-and-flip blocks, and the projects in the newest issue of Quilt Sampler magazine. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
September 28, 2022
This originally aired on September 28, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.

Reader Tips

Lindsay shares five great tips from our readers. These tips make cutting fabric and thread easier and more effective.

Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.

On Our Work Space

Doris shares two projects she's working on now. The first is a set of Harry Potter-theme treat bags for trick-or-treating. The second is a Halloween quilt based off of Shining Bright by Vicki Ruebel from Quilts & More Winter 2023 (on sale October 21).

Get Organized

Our sewing tools work hard for us, so they deserve a little TLC. Alison shares tips for cleaning and caring for your iron, sewing machine, cutting mat, acrylic rulers, scissors, and rotary cutters.

See more details here.

Quick How-To

Beth shares tips for making stitch-and-flip units.

Join our free Blast from the Past mystery quilt here.

Office Updates

Elizabeth shares the projects in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, on newsstands now.

