Behind the Seams: Episode 6
This originally aired on September 28, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.
Reader Tips
Lindsay shares five great tips from our readers. These tips make cutting fabric and thread easier and more effective.
Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.
On Our Work Space
Doris shares two projects she's working on now. The first is a set of Harry Potter-theme treat bags for trick-or-treating. The second is a Halloween quilt based off of Shining Bright by Vicki Ruebel from Quilts & More Winter 2023 (on sale October 21).
Get Organized
Our sewing tools work hard for us, so they deserve a little TLC. Alison shares tips for cleaning and caring for your iron, sewing machine, cutting mat, acrylic rulers, scissors, and rotary cutters.
Quick How-To
Beth shares tips for making stitch-and-flip units.
Office Updates
Elizabeth shares the projects in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, on newsstands now.