Behind the Seams: Episode 5
Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share how to organize your fabric scraps, products we love, the projects in our newest magazines, and how to make a reusable sandwich wrap. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
This originally aired on August 31, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.
Ask the Editors
Lindsay answers a question about how to organize scraps effectively! She walks you through a quiz meant to show you your ideal scrap-saving philosophy. Then she gives tips for organizing by each method. She also shares her own scrap storage and info about a new scrappy quilt-along.
Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.
Products We Love
Alison shares a few products she's loving right now. Buy them at the links below:
Office Updates
Doris shares the projects in the October 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting and the Fall 2022 issue of Quilts & More magazines, both on newsstands now.
Quick How-To
Beth shares how to make a reusable sandwich wrap -- great for back-to-school!