Behind the Seams: Episode 4

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share how to baste a quilt using pool noodles, how to work with small pieces in a quilt, and how to know when hand sewing needles and thread are too old. We also show off projects a staff member is working on and share genius reader tips. See below for resources mentioned in this video.

Quick How-To

Lindsay shares how to baste a quilt using pool noodles.

On Our Work Space

Elizabeth shares two quilts she's working on. The first is a Christmas quilt using the Pony Express quilt pattern and the Merriment collection by Gingiber. The second is a mini version of Flight Pattern by Stephanie Luiere, featured exclusively in the Summer 2019 issue of Quilts & More. You can find a digital issue here.

Quick How-To

Beth shares tips for working with small pieces in a quilt.

Join our free Sampler quilt here. (The house block featured in the video is Block 10.)

Ask the Editors

Doris shares tips for how to know if you need to replace your hand-sewing needles. And a simple test you can do to determine if your thread is still good.

Reader Tips

Alison shares five reader-submitted tips, including how to store old rotary cutter blades and needles, how to mark thread color, and more.