Behind the Seams: Episode 4
This originally aired on July 27, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.
Quick How-To
Lindsay shares how to baste a quilt using pool noodles.
On Our Work Space
Elizabeth shares two quilts she's working on. The first is a Christmas quilt using the Pony Express quilt pattern and the Merriment collection by Gingiber. The second is a mini version of Flight Pattern by Stephanie Luiere, featured exclusively in the Summer 2019 issue of Quilts & More. You can find a digital issue here.
Quick How-To
Beth shares tips for working with small pieces in a quilt.
Join our free Sampler quilt here. (The house block featured in the video is Block 10.)
Ask the Editors
Doris shares tips for how to know if you need to replace your hand-sewing needles. And a simple test you can do to determine if your thread is still good.
Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.
Reader Tips
Alison shares five reader-submitted tips, including how to store old rotary cutter blades and needles, how to mark thread color, and more.
Submit your own tip by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.