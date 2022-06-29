Behind the Seams: Episode 3
This originally aired on June 29, 2022.
Products We Love
Lindsay shares a few favorite products for your sewing room. Here's a list of those mentioned in the video:
On Our Work Space
Beth shares two finished Bright New Day sampler quilts (get this free pattern here). She shares details of how she decided on the quilting designs, how she chose her thread color, and how to find a longarm quilter. The quilts were quilted by Short Story Longarm Quilting.
Get Organized
Elizabeth shares four creative ways to use toilet paper rolls or paper towel rolls as storage in your sewing room.
Quick How-To
Alison shares how to make a small thread catcher to place on your machine or to take on-the-go. For this pattern you'll need:
- 6.5 " square of fabric
- 4" square of batting
- 4" square of cardstock or manilla folder
- Basting spray
- Marking tool
Office Updates
Diane shares the featured projects in the August 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine (on sale June 3).