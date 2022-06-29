Behind the Seams: Episode 3

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share three products we love, chat about choosing quilting designs for your quilts, and give creative ideas for using toilet paper rolls in your sewing room. We also show you how to make a cute thread catcher and share the projects in the August 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine. See below for resources mentioned in this video.