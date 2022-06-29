Behind the Seams: Episode 3

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share three products we love, chat about choosing quilting designs for your quilts, and give creative ideas for using toilet paper rolls in your sewing room. We also show you how to make a cute thread catcher and share the projects in the August 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
June 29, 2022
This originally aired on June 29, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.

Products We Love

Lindsay shares a few favorite products for your sewing room. Here's a list of those mentioned in the video:

On Our Work Space

Beth shares two finished Bright New Day sampler quilts (get this free pattern here). She shares details of how she decided on the quilting designs, how she chose her thread color, and how to find a longarm quilter. The quilts were quilted by Short Story Longarm Quilting.

Find a longarm quilter in your area here.

Get Organized

Elizabeth shares four creative ways to use toilet paper rolls or paper towel rolls as storage in your sewing room.

See more sewing hacks here.

Quick How-To

Alison shares how to make a small thread catcher to place on your machine or to take on-the-go. For this pattern you'll need:

  • 6.5 " square of fabric
  • 4" square of batting
  • 4" square of cardstock or manilla folder
  • Basting spray
  • Marking tool

Office Updates

Diane shares the featured projects in the August 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine (on sale June 3).

Buy the magazine here.

