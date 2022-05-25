Behind the Seams: Episode 2
This originally aired on May 25, 2022.
Reader Tips
Lindsay shares three reader-submitted tips, including a creative use for leftover binding, a fun way to carry sewing machine parts to a retreat, and how to make your own variegated embroidery floss.
Quick How-To
Doris shares three ways to protect your quilts when hanging them on a wooden ladder. These ideas also give structure and shape to the quilts, so they form a nice display.
Office Updates
Alison shares the 10+ featured projects in the Summer 2022 issue of Quilts & More magazine (on sale May 13).
Ask the Editors
Elizabeth answers a reader question about keeping your pets safe in your sewing room, as well as how to keep fabric and quilts hair-free.
Quick How-To
Beth shares her favorite way to join binding ends for an invisible join.