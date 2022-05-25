Behind the Seams: Episode 2

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share three reader sewing hacks, give ideas for hanging quilts on a ladder, and show off the Summer 2022 issue of Quilts & More magazine. We also answer a reader question about keeping pets safe in your sewing room and share our favorite way to join binding ends. See below for resources mentioned in this video.

This originally aired on May 25, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.

Reader Tips

Lindsay shares three reader-submitted tips, including a creative use for leftover binding, a fun way to carry sewing machine parts to a retreat, and how to make your own variegated embroidery floss.

Submit your own tip by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.

Quick How-To

Doris shares three ways to protect your quilts when hanging them on a wooden ladder. These ideas also give structure and shape to the quilts, so they form a nice display.

Office Updates

Alison shares the 10+ featured projects in the Summer 2022 issue of Quilts & More magazine (on sale May 13).

Ask the Editors

Elizabeth answers a reader question about keeping your pets safe in your sewing room, as well as how to keep fabric and quilts hair-free.

Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.

Quick How-To