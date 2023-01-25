Behind the Seams: Episode 10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we give you a tour of our newly remodeled sewing studio, show a baby quilt an editor just finished, share reader tips about storage, and give tips for making Flying Geese units. See resources mentioned in this video below.

Get Organized

Beth and Lindsay give a tour of the newly remodeled American Patchwork & Quilting Sewing Studio. They share lots of storage and organization tips, as well as point out details of how they set the space up. Here's a list of products and furniture that are still available:

On Our Work Space

Elizabeth shares a finished baby quilt she made for a friend using the Same Sky pattern from Modernly Morgan. This baby quilt uses nontraditional baby quilt colors in Moda's Grunge fabric line. Elizabeth also added a beautiful custom label.

Reader Tips

Doris shares five tips from our readers about storage, including how to store fabric panels, how to keep bobbins tidy, how to store cutting mats, and more.

Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.

Quick How-To