Behind the Seams: Episode 10
Get Organized
Beth and Lindsay give a tour of the newly remodeled American Patchwork & Quilting Sewing Studio. They share lots of storage and organization tips, as well as point out details of how they set the space up. Here's a list of products and furniture that are still available:
- White bookcases for video background
- Quilt hanging system
- Quilt ladder
- Adjustable cutting table
- Optional butcher block cutting table top
- Cube organizers for fabric and tool storage
- Cube storage bins (smaller): isn't available anymore, but here's a similar one
- Cube storage bins (larger): isn't available anymore, but there is a similar one
- Clear bins for machine accessories
- Cube shelf dividers
- Pegboard
- Rolling cart for ironing supplies
- Large cutting table (buy the woodworking plan)
- Large sewing table (buy the woodworking plan)
On Our Work Space
Elizabeth shares a finished baby quilt she made for a friend using the Same Sky pattern from Modernly Morgan. This baby quilt uses nontraditional baby quilt colors in Moda's Grunge fabric line. Elizabeth also added a beautiful custom label.
Reader Tips
Doris shares five tips from our readers about storage, including how to store fabric panels, how to keep bobbins tidy, how to store cutting mats, and more.
Ask a question by emailing us at APQTips@meredith.com.
Quick How-To
Beth shares tips for sewing accurate Flying Geese units, as well as the trick to getting crisp points when sewing units together. The featured blocks are from our free Mystery Sampler. Join the fun here.