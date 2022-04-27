Behind the Seams: Episode 1
Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share how to make an easy cloth napkin and how to organize and store handwork supplies. We also show off the quilts from the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine and chat our favorite products for sewing with wool. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
This originally aired on April 27, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.
On Our Work Space
Lindsay shares the first three blocks she made for the Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler (started April 2022).
Quick How-To
Beth shares an easy way to make a reusable cloth napkin.
Get Organized
Alison shares six ways to store and transport handwork supplies for sewing-on-the-go. Many of these items you may already have around your home.
Office Updates
Doris shares the 10 featured quilts in the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine (on sale April 29).
Products We Love
Diane shares some of her favorite products for working with wool. Here's a list of those mentioned in the video: