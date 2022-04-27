Behind the Seams: Episode 1

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! On this month's episode, we share how to make an easy cloth napkin and how to organize and store handwork supplies. We also show off the quilts from the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine and chat our favorite products for sewing with wool. See below for resources mentioned in this video.
This originally aired on April 27, 2022. Catch up on all episodes here.

On Our Work Space

Lindsay shares the first three blocks she made for the Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler (started April 2022).

Join our free Sampler quilt here.

Quick How-To

Beth shares an easy way to make a reusable cloth napkin.

Get the pattern here.

Join our Sew Green program here.

Get Organized

Alison shares six ways to store and transport handwork supplies for sewing-on-the-go. Many of these items you may already have around your home.

See more storage ideas here.

Office Updates

Doris shares the 10 featured quilts in the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine (on sale April 29).

Buy the magazine here.

See more from the shops here.

Products We Love

Diane shares some of her favorite products for working with wool. Here's a list of those mentioned in the video:

