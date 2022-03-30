Behind the Seams

Get to know our editors during monthly video meetups! We share sewing tips and tricks, storage solutions, small projects, behind-the-scenes stories, and more.

When do the videos air?

The videos will air on the last Wednesday of each month starting April 27, 2022.

Where can I watch them?

The videos will be posted on the American Patchwork & Quilting Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on our website (you'll find the links to watch past videos below).

Can I submit questions or ideas for a future video?

Absolutely! Email APQTips@meredith.com with any questions or ideas for a future show.

What topics will you address in the videos?

Everything and anything! We plan to chat about sewing techniques, quick projects, decorating and storage ideas, favorite products and tools, and share behind-the-scenes looks at the projects in our magazines and other fun things happening in our offices. Plus, we'll answer reader questions and share our reader's best sewing hacks!

Watch Past Videos