American Patchwork & Quilting Podcast Listener Survey Rules 2023

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is offered by Dotdash Media Inc. and may be promoted by any of its publications in various creative executions online and in print at any time during the sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE OR SURVEY PARTICIPATION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. NEITHER A PURCHASE NOR SURVEY PARTICIPATION WILL INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The American Patchwork & Quilting Podcast Listener Survey Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") begins at 9:00 am Central Time ("CT") on January 17, 2023 and ends at 11:59 pm CT on February 24, 2023 ("Sweepstakes Period").

SPONSOR: Dotdash Media Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10005 ("Sponsor").

HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, visit www.allpeoplequilt.com/podcastsurvey and follow the instructions provided to submit a completed online entry form to receive one (1) entry and complete the optional survey. The survey is optional and not required to receive an entry into this Sweepstakes. Participating in the survey and your responses to the survey questions (if submitted) will not increase your chances of winning. There is no cost to enter. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm CT on February 24, 2023to be eligible. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person using only one (1) email address throughout the sweepstakes. Entries received from any person or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. You may only use one (1) email address to enter this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 21 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: On or about February 28, 2023, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period to select one (1) potential winner. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winner will be notified via email, phone and/or mail and may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected.

PRIZE (1): A quilting prize package that includes a Reverie fat quarter bundle, Marble Studio fat quarter bundle, 5" square in a square quilt block foundation paper, pair of scissors, American Patchwork & Quilting April 2023 issue, American Patchwork & Quilting enamel pin, quilting puzzle, 1 package of fusible fleece, and a quilting jewelry set, ARV $315. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. The awarding of the prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion.

PRIVACY: When you enter the Sweepstakes, we collect personally identifying information about you, including your name, complete mailing address, and email address. Your information will not be sold or rented to third parties. Entrants must fully complete and submit all non-optional data requested on the entry form to be eligible. Incomplete entries are void. Entrants may be given the option to receive commercial e-mails from Sponsor; however, such emails are optional. Eligibility to participate in the Sweepstakes is not dependent upon entrant's consent to receive e-mails and such consent will not affect entrant's chances of winning. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor's privacy policy at https://www.dotdashmeredith.com/privacy-policy.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney's fees or any other damages, other than for entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the prize.

OTHER: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled or misdirected entries, surveys or registrations; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries or surveys, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes including but not limited to war, strikes, health crisis, epidemic, pandemic, civil disturbances, work stoppage, and/or acts of God which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to date of cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein.