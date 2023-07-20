American Patchwork & Quilting October 2023
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting October 2023 issue.
This issue is on sale from August 4th-October 6th.
Autumn Day
Designer: Pat Sloan
Machine Quilter: Linda Leathersich
Fabrics: Bali Palettes Harvest and Bali Stone Garden collections by Benartex Studio
Grab a soothing beverage and snuggle under a batik
quilt adorned with pumpkin appliqués.
All Hallows' Eve
Designer: Joanna Figueroa
Machine Quilter: Susan Vaughan
Fabrics: Harvest Moon collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics
Set the mood for October with a throw showcasing soft color prints against a solid black background.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Dream Catchers (All Hallows' Eve Project Option)
Create a colorful baby quilt with bright tonal fabrics.
Fabrics: Color Club collection by Heather Valentine for
Windham Fabrics.
Everlasting Beauty
Designer: Vicki McCarty
Machine Quilter: Thomas McCarty
Adorn your table with a wool bouquet stitched atop paper-pieced stars that resemble a traditional block.
Pumpkins on Parade
Designer: Diane Harris
Machine Quilter: Julie Lechner
Fabrics: various collections by Northcott and Figo Fabrics
Build a neighborhood of cozy houses surrounded by quilted pumpkins.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Haunted Hideout (Pumpkins on Parade Project Option)
Add a spooky wall hanging of a Pumpkins on Parade house block inhabited by ghosts, skulls, a vampire, and cat to your decor.
Fabrics: Spooky 'n Witchy collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics
Goody Pouch (Pumpkins on Parade Project Option)
Treat some specials goblins to candy-filled drawstring pouches of pieced Pumpkins on Parade pumpkin blocks.
Fabrics: Spooky 'n Witchy collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics
Star Noir
Designer: Kelli Marshall
Fabrics: Confetti Cottons and Stripes collections by Riley Blake Designs
Simple shapes in high contrast solids form a graphic throw that includes a secondary star design.
Santa Stars (Star Noir Project Option)
To remake the striking two-color Star Noir quilt as a holiday wall hanging, choose multiple prints in seasonal colors and fussy-cut Santas for focal point block centers.
Fabrics: 'Twas collection by Jill Howarth for Riley Blake Designs
Sage Advice
Designer: Sharon Tucker
Fabrics: The green paisley fabric is from the Nancy's Needle 1850-1880 collection by Betsy Chutchian for Moda Fabrics
Piece scraps in the colors of nature into a tabletop tribute to the out-of-doors.
Purrs & Pumpkins
Designer: Wendy Sheppard
Machine Quilter: Darlene Szabo
Fabrics: Owl O Ween collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics
Piece a "purrfect" fall quilt using two simple, enchanting blocks.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Cat Nap (Purrs & Pumpkins Project Option)
Quilt tester Martha Gamm sewed a sweet lumbar pillow using kitten-theme fabrics. She made three Purrs & Pumpkins cat blocks using three different pink prints, joined the blocks in a row, and surrounded them with a paw print.
Fabrics: Here Kitty Kitty collection by Stacy Iest Hsu for Moda Fabrics
Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Pass out candy to trick-or-treaters from a fabric bucket that features witches' shoes.