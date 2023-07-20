American Patchwork & Quilting October 2023

July 20, 2023

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting October 2023 issue. 

This issue is on sale from August 4th-October 6th.

Autumn Day

Designer: Pat Sloan

Machine Quilter: Linda Leathersich

Fabrics: Bali Palettes Harvest and Bali Stone Garden collections by Benartex Studio

Grab a soothing beverage and snuggle under a batik
quilt adorned with pumpkin appliqués.

All Hallows' Eve

Designer: Joanna Figueroa

Machine Quilter: Susan Vaughan

Fabrics: Harvest Moon collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics

Set the mood for October with a throw showcasing soft color prints against a solid black background.

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Dream Catchers (All Hallows' Eve Project Option)

Create a colorful baby quilt with bright tonal fabrics.

Fabrics: Color Club collection by Heather Valentine for
Windham Fabrics.

Get the free pattern here. 

Everlasting Beauty

Designer: Vicki McCarty

Machine Quilter: Thomas McCarty

Adorn your table with a wool bouquet stitched atop paper-pieced stars that resemble a traditional block.

Order the kit here.

Pumpkins on Parade

Designer: Diane Harris

Machine Quilter: Julie Lechner

Fabrics: various collections by Northcott and Figo Fabrics

Build a neighborhood of cozy houses surrounded by quilted pumpkins.

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Haunted Hideout (Pumpkins on Parade Project Option)

Add a spooky wall hanging of a Pumpkins on Parade house block inhabited by ghosts, skulls, a vampire, and cat to your decor.

Fabrics: Spooky 'n Witchy collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics

Goody Pouch (Pumpkins on Parade Project Option)

Treat some specials goblins to candy-filled drawstring pouches of pieced Pumpkins on Parade pumpkin blocks.

Fabrics: Spooky 'n Witchy collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics

Star Noir

Designer: Kelli Marshall

Fabrics: Confetti Cottons and Stripes collections by Riley Blake Designs

Simple shapes in high contrast solids form a graphic throw that includes a secondary star design.

Santa Stars (Star Noir Project Option)

To remake the striking two-color Star Noir quilt as a holiday wall hanging, choose multiple prints in seasonal colors and fussy-cut Santas for focal point block centers.

Fabrics: 'Twas collection by Jill Howarth for Riley Blake Designs

Get the free pattern here. 

Sage Advice

Designer: Sharon Tucker

Fabrics: The green paisley fabric is from the Nancy's Needle 1850-1880 collection by Betsy Chutchian for Moda Fabrics

Piece scraps in the colors of nature into a tabletop tribute to the out-of-doors.

Purrs & Pumpkins

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Machine Quilter: Darlene Szabo

Fabrics: Owl O Ween collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics

Piece a "purrfect" fall quilt using two simple, enchanting blocks.

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Cat Nap (Purrs & Pumpkins Project Option)

Quilt tester Martha Gamm sewed a sweet lumbar pillow using kitten-theme fabrics. She made three Purrs & Pumpkins cat blocks using three different pink prints, joined the blocks in a row, and surrounded them with a paw print.

Fabrics: Here Kitty Kitty collection by Stacy Iest Hsu for Moda Fabrics

Get the free pattern here. 

Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Pass out candy to trick-or-treaters from a fabric bucket that features witches' shoes.

