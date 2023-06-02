American Patchwork & Quilting August 2023

Designer: Darlene Zimmerman

Machine Quilter: Kristi Ryan

Fabrics: Flowerhouse: All a Flutter and Flowerhouse: 1930's Basics collections by Debbie Beaves and the Kona Cotton Solids collection, all for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

Soft colors and prairie points combine for a fresh-looking throw modeled on an antique quilt.

