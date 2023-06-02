American Patchwork & Quilting August 2023

June 02, 2023

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting August 2023 issue.

This issue is on sale from June 2 - August 4.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Bold Impact

Designer: Avis Shirer

Machine Quilter: Sue Urich of Farmhouse Quilting

Fabrics: American Made Brand Solids collection by Clothworks.

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Use a dark background to put a dramatic spin on bright strip-pieced blocks.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Daisy Patch

Designer: Marija Vujcic

Fabrics: Decostitch Elements collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics.

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Strip piecing makes a summer throw come together quickly and easily.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

3 of 12

Cobblestone Paths

Designer: Sue Pfau

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Sew a scrap-busting bed quilt using strips sets in just two sizes.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Buttercup

Designer: Darlene Zimmerman

Machine Quilter: Kristi Ryan 

Fabrics: Flowerhouse: All a Flutter and Flowerhouse: 1930's Basics collections by Debbie Beaves and the Kona Cotton Solids collection, all for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

Soft colors and prairie points combine for a fresh-looking throw modeled on an antique quilt.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

5 of 12

Star Study

Designer: Deanne Eisenman

Machine Quilter: Jean Miller of Prairie Sun Quilting

A throw showcases a variation of the Braced Star block, first published in 1922, in reproduction fabrics. A pieced border provides a frame.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

6 of 12

Good Vibes

Designer: Sarah Chimblo

Fabrics: Acid Wash collection by Libs Elliott for Figo Fabrics.

Designed in Electric Quilt Software.

Create a bold quilt with just two different blocks that use basic elements and simple piecing.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Pastime Posies

Designer: Lacey Pietig

Embroider a delicate floral wreath to complete an English paper-pieced table topper.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

8 of 12

Flying in Formation

Quilt Collector: Taryn Faulkner

Replicate an antique throw that features a variation on the Birds in the Air block set in columns.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

9 of 12

Sunflowers

Designer: Jacquelynne Steves

Machine Quilter: Daniela Durham

Update your tablescape with an easy-to-make runner composed of pieced foundation squares appliquéd with flower motifs.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Seasonal Sewing: Casserole Carrier

Original Project Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow

Fabrics: Land of the Brave collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

11 of 12

Seasonal Sewing: Yo-Yo String Garland

Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo

Fabrics: Land of the Brave collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

12 of 12

Seasonal Sewing: Can Koozies

Designer: Doris Brunnette

Fabrics: Land of the Brave collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next