American Patchwork & Quilting August 2023
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting August 2023 issue.
This issue is on sale from June 2 - August 4.
Bold Impact
Designer: Avis Shirer
Machine Quilter: Sue Urich of Farmhouse Quilting
Fabrics: American Made Brand Solids collection by Clothworks.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Use a dark background to put a dramatic spin on bright strip-pieced blocks.
Daisy Patch
Designer: Marija Vujcic
Fabrics: Decostitch Elements collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Strip piecing makes a summer throw come together quickly and easily.
Cobblestone Paths
Designer: Sue Pfau
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Sew a scrap-busting bed quilt using strips sets in just two sizes.
Buttercup
Designer: Darlene Zimmerman
Machine Quilter: Kristi Ryan
Fabrics: Flowerhouse: All a Flutter and Flowerhouse: 1930's Basics collections by Debbie Beaves and the Kona Cotton Solids collection, all for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Soft colors and prairie points combine for a fresh-looking throw modeled on an antique quilt.
Star Study
Designer: Deanne Eisenman
Machine Quilter: Jean Miller of Prairie Sun Quilting
A throw showcases a variation of the Braced Star block, first published in 1922, in reproduction fabrics. A pieced border provides a frame.
Good Vibes
Designer: Sarah Chimblo
Fabrics: Acid Wash collection by Libs Elliott for Figo Fabrics.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Create a bold quilt with just two different blocks that use basic elements and simple piecing.
Pastime Posies
Designer: Lacey Pietig
Embroider a delicate floral wreath to complete an English paper-pieced table topper.
Flying in Formation
Quilt Collector: Taryn Faulkner
Replicate an antique throw that features a variation on the Birds in the Air block set in columns.
Sunflowers
Designer: Jacquelynne Steves
Machine Quilter: Daniela Durham
Update your tablescape with an easy-to-make runner composed of pieced foundation squares appliquéd with flower motifs.
Seasonal Sewing: Casserole Carrier
Original Project Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow
Fabrics: Land of the Brave collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs.
Seasonal Sewing: Yo-Yo String Garland
Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo
Fabrics: Land of the Brave collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs.
Seasonal Sewing: Can Koozies
Designer: Doris Brunnette
Fabrics: Land of the Brave collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs.