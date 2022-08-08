American Patchwork & Quilting October 2022
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting October 2022 issue.
This issue is on sale from August 12-October 6.
Sew in Style: Sewing Machine
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabric: Lazy Afternoon collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics
Brighten your sewing room and protect your sewing machine from dust with a customizable cover featuring a standout block.
Tiny Tracks
Designer: Darlene Zimmerman
Dig through your scrap bin to piece small Bear's Paw blocks. Choose a singular color for the sashing, border, and binding to tie the project together.
Tiny Tracks Color Option
Fabrics: Bee Basics collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs
Quilt tester Nancy Earll made 12 block quarter units in various colors, each anchored by a yellow large triangle-square. She joined them into three Tiny Tracks blocks and added a 2"-wide finished border to make an 11×25" table runner.
Golden Oak
Designer: Krisanne Watkins
Fabrics: Acorn Harvest collection by Renée Nanneman for Andover Fabrics
Leaves pieced in your favorite fall fabrics and combined in a distinctive setting make a warm fall statement.
Golden Oak Color Option
Piece novelty fabrics into spooky seasonal decor.
Star Gazer
Designer: Leila Gardunia
Build a large star from the center out to form eye-catching wall art.
Star Gazer Color Option
Spooky novelty prints shine in a large star built from the center out.
French Countryside
Designer: Renée Nanneman
Fabrics: Veranda collection by Renée Nanneman for Andover Fabrics
Large-scale florals, a muted color palette, and intricate piecing imbue a throw with sophisticated style.
French Countryside Color Option
Keep small notions or supplies for on-the-go sewing in a pieced catchall you can display in your work space.
Warm Glow
Designer: Jerome Thomas
Use wool appliqués and embroidery to assemble an inviting fall wall hanging.
A Cut Above
Designer: Anita Grossman Solomon
Fabrics: Kona Cotton Solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics
To achieve this complicated look, simply assemble hourglass units, cut them apart, and sew them back together in a new arrangement.
Breathing Room
Designer: Valerie Langue
Fabrics: Regency Somerset Blues collection by Christopher Wilson-Tate for Moda Fabrics and Foundation collection by Timework Toolbox Designs for Marcus Fabrics
Floral setting squares in either soft blue or calming cream provide space for beautiful quilting.
Breathing Room Color Option
Fabrics: Rooster Farm House collection by Retro Vintage for P&B Textiles
Piece four Breathing Room blocks in farmhouse-style prints to make a charming table topper.
Scrappy Checkerboard
Collector: Jody Sanders
Replicate an antique quilt that features scrappy blocks set against a cheddar background.
Scrappy Checkerboard Color Option
Use a traditional Halloween color palette to turn a table topper into a spooky centerpiece.
Spooktacular
Designer: Allison Harris
Fabrics: Grunge Basics and Essentially Yours collections, both by Moda Fabrics
Create a frightful display that features a wall quilt of friendly ghost blocks.
Spooktacular Color Option
Allison Harris rotated her table runner blocks so the design can be enjoyed from either side of a table. She chose a neutral background that allows the ghosts—pieced in a nontraditional Halloween color palette—to stand out.