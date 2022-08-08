American Patchwork & Quilting October 2022

August 08, 2022

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting October 2022 issue.

This issue is on sale from August 12-October 6.

Sew in Style: Sewing Machine

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabric: Lazy Afternoon collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics

Brighten your sewing room and protect your sewing machine from dust with a customizable cover featuring a standout block.

Tiny Tracks

Designer: Darlene Zimmerman

Dig through your scrap bin to piece small Bear's Paw blocks. Choose a singular color for the sashing, border, and binding to tie the project together.

Tiny Tracks Color Option

Fabrics: Bee Basics collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs

Quilt tester Nancy Earll made 12 block quarter units in various colors, each anchored by a yellow large triangle-square. She joined them into three Tiny Tracks blocks and added a 2"-wide finished border to make an 11×25" table runner.

Golden Oak

Designer: Krisanne Watkins

Fabrics: Acorn Harvest collection by Renée Nanneman for Andover Fabrics

Leaves pieced in your favorite fall fabrics and combined in a distinctive setting make a warm fall statement.

Golden Oak Color Option

Piece novelty fabrics into spooky seasonal decor.

Get the free pattern here.

Star Gazer

Designer: Leila Gardunia

Build a large star from the center out to form eye-catching wall art.

Star Gazer Color Option

Spooky novelty prints shine in a large star built from the center out. 

Get the free pattern here.

French Countryside

Designer: Renée Nanneman

Fabrics: Veranda collection by Renée Nanneman for Andover Fabrics

Large-scale florals, a muted color palette, and intricate piecing imbue a throw with sophisticated style.

French Countryside Color Option

Keep small notions or supplies for on-the-go sewing in a pieced catchall you can display in your work space. 

Get the free pattern here.

Warm Glow

Designer: Jerome Thomas

Use wool appliqués and embroidery to assemble an inviting fall wall hanging.

A Cut Above

Designer: Anita Grossman Solomon

Fabrics: Kona Cotton Solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics

To achieve this complicated look, simply assemble hourglass units, cut them apart, and sew them back together in a new arrangement.

Breathing Room

Designer: Valerie Langue

Fabrics: Regency Somerset Blues collection by Christopher Wilson-Tate for Moda Fabrics and Foundation collection by Timework Toolbox Designs for Marcus Fabrics

Floral setting squares in either soft blue or calming cream provide space for beautiful quilting.

Breathing Room Color Option

Fabrics: Rooster Farm House collection by Retro Vintage for P&B Textiles

Piece four Breathing Room blocks in farmhouse-style prints to make a charming table topper.

Scrappy Checkerboard

Collector: Jody Sanders

Replicate an antique quilt that features scrappy blocks set against a cheddar background.

Scrappy Checkerboard Color Option

Use a traditional Halloween color palette to turn a table topper into a spooky centerpiece.

Get the free pattern here.

Spooktacular

Designer: Allison Harris

Fabrics: Grunge Basics and Essentially Yours collections, both by Moda Fabrics

Create a frightful display that features a wall quilt of friendly ghost blocks.

Spooktacular Color Option

Allison Harris rotated her table runner blocks so the design can be enjoyed from either side of a table. She chose a neutral background that allows the ghosts—pieced in a nontraditional Halloween color palette—to stand out.

