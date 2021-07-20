American Patchwork & Quilting October 2021

July 20, 2021

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting October 2021 issue.

October 2021

The October 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from August 6-September 30.

Fall's Finery

Designer: Andy Knowlton

Combine soft coral, peach, and rust hues with a delicate scalloped border for a seasonal gem.

Fall's Finery Color Option

Corral toys and books in a cheerful catchall that will brighten a child's room.

Handmade Hexies

Designer: Jane M. Buys

Experience the joy of hand-stitching scraps to a fabric foundation with the creation of a high-contrast table runner.

Handmade Hexies Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Prairie Days collection by Bunny Hill Designs for Moda Fabrics

Turn a Handmade Hexies A block into a seasonal coaster. Fussy-cut the center hexagon for added whimsy.

Halloween Hoopla

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Use an assortment of novelty prints for a frightfully fun quilt.

Halloween Hoopla Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Festival of Lights collection by Riley Blake Designs

To construct a smaller version of Halloween Hoopla, join two blocks and frame them with 1"- and 2"-wide finished borders.

Table Leaves

Designer: Mary Blythe

Enhance your fall table with a topper featuring appliquéd wool leaves and decorative stitches.

Table Leaves Color Option

Add fall flair to a tablescape by appliquéing leaf and flower shapes to a purchased napkin.

Golden Glow

Collector: Jody Sanders

Use bold Cheddar orange to bring pizzazz to a simple two-color quilt.

Golden Glow Color Option

Assorted prints stairstep across an untraditional navy background to create movement in a lap quilt. 

See the Light

Designer: Deanne Eisenman

Gold prints unify a scrap quilt and provide sunny pops of color.

See the Light Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Bali Batiks Glowing Bright collection by Hoffman California Fabrics

Bring some sunshine to your table with a runner composed of two See the Light blocks pieced in colorful batiks.

Swirling Leaves

Designer: Melissa Corry

Fabrics: Grunge collection by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics

Spinning Maple Leaf blocks tumble across a throw in fall-inspired hues.

Swirling Leaves Color Option

Frame a bright leaf block with a variety of fabrics for a colorful table setting.

Colorful Confetti

Designer: Kim Schaefer

Fabrics: Star Bright collection for Andover Fabrics

Elevate your next celebration with a table runner that sparkles with bright prints.

Colorful Confetti Color Option

Floral squares in a blocky pinwheel shape go round and round in a square quilt.

Crisscross Tiles

Designer: Joanie Holton of Tailormade by Design

Fabrics: Windy Days collection by Tilda Fabrics

A distinctive combination of blocks and careful color placement result in a design that radiates from the quilt center.

Crisscross Tiles Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Hope Blooms collection by Kansas Trouble Quilters for Moda Fabrics

Welcome autumn in style with a wall hanging in warm hues. In piecing nine Crisscross Tiles blocks for the quilt center, associate editor Diane Tomlinson played with color placement in the Four-Patch units.

