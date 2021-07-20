American Patchwork & Quilting October 2021
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting October 2021 issue.
October 2021
The October 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from August 6-September 30.
Fall's Finery
Designer: Andy Knowlton
Combine soft coral, peach, and rust hues with a delicate scalloped border for a seasonal gem.
Fall's Finery Color Option
Corral toys and books in a cheerful catchall that will brighten a child's room.
Handmade Hexies
Designer: Jane M. Buys
Experience the joy of hand-stitching scraps to a fabric foundation with the creation of a high-contrast table runner.
Handmade Hexies Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Prairie Days collection by Bunny Hill Designs for Moda Fabrics
Turn a Handmade Hexies A block into a seasonal coaster. Fussy-cut the center hexagon for added whimsy.
Halloween Hoopla
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken
Use an assortment of novelty prints for a frightfully fun quilt.
Halloween Hoopla Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Festival of Lights collection by Riley Blake Designs
To construct a smaller version of Halloween Hoopla, join two blocks and frame them with 1"- and 2"-wide finished borders.
Table Leaves
Designer: Mary Blythe
Enhance your fall table with a topper featuring appliquéd wool leaves and decorative stitches.
Table Leaves Color Option
Add fall flair to a tablescape by appliquéing leaf and flower shapes to a purchased napkin.
Golden Glow
Collector: Jody Sanders
Use bold Cheddar orange to bring pizzazz to a simple two-color quilt.
Golden Glow Color Option
Assorted prints stairstep across an untraditional navy background to create movement in a lap quilt.
See the Light
Designer: Deanne Eisenman
Gold prints unify a scrap quilt and provide sunny pops of color.
See the Light Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Bali Batiks Glowing Bright collection by Hoffman California Fabrics
Bring some sunshine to your table with a runner composed of two See the Light blocks pieced in colorful batiks.
Swirling Leaves
Designer: Melissa Corry
Fabrics: Grunge collection by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics
Spinning Maple Leaf blocks tumble across a throw in fall-inspired hues.
Swirling Leaves Color Option
Frame a bright leaf block with a variety of fabrics for a colorful table setting.
Colorful Confetti
Designer: Kim Schaefer
Fabrics: Star Bright collection for Andover Fabrics
Elevate your next celebration with a table runner that sparkles with bright prints.
Colorful Confetti Color Option
Floral squares in a blocky pinwheel shape go round and round in a square quilt.
Crisscross Tiles
Designer: Joanie Holton of Tailormade by Design
Fabrics: Windy Days collection by Tilda Fabrics
A distinctive combination of blocks and careful color placement result in a design that radiates from the quilt center.
Crisscross Tiles Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Hope Blooms collection by Kansas Trouble Quilters for Moda Fabrics
Welcome autumn in style with a wall hanging in warm hues. In piecing nine Crisscross Tiles blocks for the quilt center, associate editor Diane Tomlinson played with color placement in the Four-Patch units.