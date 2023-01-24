American Patchwork & Quilting June 2023
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting June 2023 issue.
This issue is on sale from April 7 - June 1.
Garden Gate
Designer: Denise Russell
Fabrics: Sundance collection by Crystal Manning for Moda Fabrics.
Designed in Electric Quilt Software.
Florals peek through blue-and-cream bands that mimic fencing.
Caterpillar Crawl
Designer: Marija Vujcic
Fabrics: Floral Elements collection by Art Gallery Fabrics.
Designed in Electric Quilt software.
Staggered Snowball blocks combine with bright Pinwheel blocks to make a playful baby quilt.
Caterpillar Crawl Project Option
Sew a table topper for your summer celebrations using patriotic batiks.
Round of Applause
Designer: Jo Kramer & Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction
Background Fabric: Repro Reds collection by Sheryl Johnson for Marcus Fabrics.
Use a variety of scraps to piece a colorful throw of interlocking rings.
Water Colors
Designer: Ledine Watson of Sugar Stitches Quilt Co.
Fabrics: Sun Print 2021 collection by Alison Glass for Andover Fabrics.
Designed in Electric Quilt software.
Simple units in bold colors form blocks that appear to ripple across a quilt top.
Water Colors Project Option
Frame a focal print for a fun tote bag, perfect for taking your essentials on the go.
Summer on the Coast
Designer: Richy Lainson
Fabrics:Various collections by Minick & Simpson for Moda Fabrics.
Designed in Electric Quilt software.
Three blocks pieced in colorful prints generate an easy, breezy vibe.
Summer on the Coast Project Option
Stitch one block to create the cutest coasters for summer entertaining.
Blue Ribbon Beauty
Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes
Stitch a winning display using wool appliqué and easy-as-pie embroidery stitches.
Heat Wave
Designer: Rachelle Craig
Fabrics: Fossil Fern collection by Michelle Jack and the Superior Solids collection, both for Benartex.
Designed in Electric Quilt software.
For blocks that sizzle like the sun on the hottest days of summer, choose bright prints in reds, oranges, pinks, and yellows.
Freefall
Designer: Mariana Diaz
Fabrics: Various Kate Spain collections for Moda Fabrics.
One block in assorted prints twists and turns across a quilt top for a lively throw.
Firecracker
Designer: Heather Briggs of My Sew Quilty Life
Fabrics: Various collections by Bonnie & Camille and Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics.
Stars burst with patriotic flair in a large throw. Pink and aqua add a modern touch to the classic red, white, and blue color palette.
Firecracker Project Option
Neon colors combined with a grey background create a modern-looking lumbar pillow.
Seaside Retreat
Designer: Kate Colleran
Fabrics: Sea Cookies collection by Kate Colleran for Island Batik.
Designed in Electric Quilt software.
Vibrant batiks in sea glass colors add depth and motion to blocks made with partial seams.
Seasonal Sewing: Fabric Basket
Designer: Anna Graham of Noodlehead.
Fabrics: Delight collection by Modern Quilt Studio for Benartex.
Make a fabric basket to corral items needed for English paper piecing.
Seasonal Sewing: Thread Catcher
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Delight collection by Modern Quilt Studio for Benartex.
Stitch a small thread catcher to keep your sewing space clear of loose threads.
Seasonal Sewing: Cord Wrap
Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo
Fabrics: Delight collection by Modern Quilt Studio for Benartex.
Use hook-and-loop tape to create a handy wrap that will contain a cord for an iron or sewing machine.