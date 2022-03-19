American Patchwork & Quilting June 2022
The June 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from April 1-June 3.
Sew in Style: Armchair Caddy
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Colour Wall collection by Sue Daley Designs for Riley Blake Designs
Place this caddy over the arm of a chair or sofa to keep sewing essentials handy. The removable pincushion can travel to your work space as needed.
Swing Into Summer
Designer: Valerie Langue
Stitch red, white, and blue fabrics into a seasonal throw great for lounging outdoors in early summer.
Swing Into Summer Color Option
For on-the-go fun create a lightweight, foldable fabric game board. A pocket on the back contains the button game pieces.
Out of the Boxes
Designer: Charisma Horton
Fabrics: Confetti Solids collection by Riley Blake Designs
Two blocks combine to create a three-dimensional look. Solid dark gray and solid white fabrics make the bright colors pop.
Out of the Boxes Color Option
Red, white, and blue fabrics shine brightly in a project sized for a Quilts of Valor donation.
Take a Whirl
Designer: Lacey Pietig
Fabrics: Ombré Galaxy Metallic collection by V & Co. for Moda Fabrics
Use precut strips for a fast–to–finish throw.
Take a Whirl Color Option
For a sunny table runner, use yellow, white, and navy prints to piece three Take a Whirl quilt blocks.
Fabrics: Gingham Foundry collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs
Blue Baskets
Designer: Lori DeJarnatt
A traditional block and a classic color combination results in a stunning throw. Fusible appliqué helps it come together easily.
Blue Baskets Color Option
Appliqué colorful baskets to a fresh white fabric for a springtime table topper.
In the Limelight
Designer: Vicki Ruebel
Fabrics: Kona Cotton collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Vibrant colors and intricate machine quilting make this quilt the star of any room.
In the Limelight Color Option
Piece nine In the Limelight blocks into a wall hanging. Although there are no curved seams in the blocks, placement of the red batiks draws the eye in a circular motion around the quilt.
Fabrics: Untamed collection by Sarah Sharp of No Hats in the House for Hoffman California Fabrics
Hip to Piece Squares
Designer: Kim Schaefer
For a dynamic project, cut squares of your favorite fabrics and piece them into multiples of a simple block.
Hip to Piece Squares Color Option
To create a baby quilt version of Hip to Piece Squares, associate editor Diane Tomlinson chose a kid-friendly collection that includes whimsical animal, star, and moon prints.
Fabrics: Star Bright collection by Jennifer Ellory for P&B Textiles
Summertime Gathering
Designers: Susan Ache (banner), April Rosenthal (apron), and Jessie Zeigler (table runner)
A trio of red, white, and blue decor items will add sparkle to your summer parties.
Handpicked
Designer: Gail Pan
Hone your embroidery and hand-quilting skills with a simple, charming wall hanging.