American Patchwork & Quilting June 2022

March 19, 2022

The June 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from April 1-June 3.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Sew in Style: Armchair Caddy

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Colour Wall collection by Sue Daley Designs for Riley Blake Designs

Place this caddy over the arm of a chair or sofa to keep sewing essentials handy. The removable pincushion can travel to your work space as needed.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Swing Into Summer

Designer: Valerie Langue

Stitch red, white, and blue fabrics into a seasonal throw great for lounging outdoors in early summer.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

3 of 15

Swing Into Summer Color Option

For on-the-go fun create a lightweight, foldable fabric game board. A pocket on the back contains the button game pieces. 

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Out of the Boxes

Designer: Charisma Horton

Fabrics: Confetti Solids collection by Riley Blake Designs

Two blocks combine to create a three-dimensional look. Solid dark gray and solid white fabrics make the bright colors pop.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

5 of 15

Out of the Boxes Color Option

Red, white, and blue fabrics shine brightly in a project sized for a Quilts of Valor donation.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 15

Take a Whirl

Designer: Lacey Pietig

Fabrics: Ombré Galaxy Metallic collection by V & Co. for Moda Fabrics

Use precut strips for a fast–to–finish throw.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Take a Whirl Color Option

For a sunny table runner, use yellow, white, and navy prints to piece three Take a Whirl quilt blocks. 

Fabrics: Gingham Foundry collection by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

8 of 15

Blue Baskets

Designer: Lori DeJarnatt

A traditional block and a classic color combination results in a stunning throw. Fusible appliqué helps it come together easily.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

9 of 15

Blue Baskets Color Option

Appliqué colorful baskets to a fresh white fabric for a springtime table topper. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

In the Limelight

Designer: Vicki Ruebel

Fabrics: Kona Cotton collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Vibrant colors and intricate machine quilting make this quilt the star of any room.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

11 of 15

In the Limelight Color Option

Piece nine In the Limelight blocks into a wall hanging. Although there are no curved seams in the blocks, placement of the red batiks draws the eye in a circular motion around the quilt.

Fabrics: Untamed collection by Sarah Sharp of No Hats in the House for Hoffman California Fabrics

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

12 of 15

Hip to Piece Squares

Designer: Kim Schaefer

For a dynamic project, cut squares of your favorite fabrics and piece them into multiples of a simple block.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Hip to Piece Squares Color Option

To create a baby quilt version of Hip to Piece Squares, associate editor Diane Tomlinson chose a kid-friendly collection that includes whimsical animal, star, and moon prints.

Fabrics: Star Bright collection by Jennifer Ellory for P&B Textiles

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

14 of 15

Summertime Gathering

Designers: Susan Ache (banner), April Rosenthal (apron), and Jessie Zeigler (table runner)

A trio of red, white, and blue decor items will add sparkle to your summer parties.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

15 of 15

Handpicked

Designer: Gail Pan

Hone your embroidery and hand-quilting skills with a simple, charming wall hanging.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next