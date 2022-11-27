American Patchwork & Quilting February 2023
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting February 2023 issue.
This issue is on sale from December 2-February 2.
Sew in Style: Fabric Storage Bins
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Speckled collection by Rashida Coleman Hale for Ruby Star Society
Make colorful cubes to organize your stash.
Rainbow Prisms
Designer: Sherri McConnell
Fabrics: Simply Delightful collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics
Triangle-squares in a spectrum of colors give a throw dimension.
Love Birds
Designer: Corinne Sovey
Fabrics: Bella Solids collection from Moda Fabrics
Piece a showstopping wall quilt you will celebrate for years to come.
Right of Way
Designer: Darci Schipnewski
A new design in a timeless color combination sprang from an antique quilt.
Guest Sweet
Designer: Kristi Parker
Fabrics: Darlene's Favorites collection by Darlene Zimmerman for Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Dress up a spare bedroom with a colorful quilt made using precuts.
Guest Sweet Color Option
Use nature-themed prints in soft shades to piece a soothing quilt for a nursery.
Stained Glass
Designer: Kim Schaefer
Fabrics: Brushline, WoolWerks, and WoolWerks II collections by Kim Schaefer for Andover Fabrics
Add color and whimsy to your home with a table runner showcasing wool and embroidery accents.
Mountain Views
Designer: Charisma Horton
Fabrics: Confetti Cottons collection by Riley Blake Designs
Stitch a winter wonderland quilt that showcases a snowy landscape.
Cross My Heart
Designer: Wendy Sheppard
Background fabric is from the Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs. Assorted red fabrics are from the designer's stash.
Choose you favorite red and white prints for a Valentine's Day wall hanging.
Cross My Heart Color Option
Delight loved ones with a heart-filled quilt featuring floral and geometric fabrics.
Quilt Community
Designer: Rachelle Craig
Fabrics: Superior Solids and Washed Wood collections by Benartex Studio, the Chalk Texture collection by Cherry Guidry, and the Color Weave collection by Contempo Studio, all for Benartex
Build a charming neighborhood out of quintessential quilt blocks.
Quilt Community Color Option
Piece a single block, slide it into a frame, and add adhesive hooks to create an entryway organizer.
Petals & Plumes
Designer: Cathy Habermann
Treat yourself to a slow-stitch English paper piecing project you will admire every time you pick up a needle.
Petals & Plumes Color Option
English paper piece hexagons and appliqué them to a linen square to create a personalized pincushion.
Classic Comfort
Designer: Randa Parrish
Combine two traditional blocks to create a timeless bed quilt.