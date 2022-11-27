American Patchwork & Quilting February 2023

November 27, 2022

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting February 2023 issue.

This issue is on sale from December 2-February 2.

Sew in Style: Fabric Storage Bins

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Speckled collection by Rashida Coleman Hale for Ruby Star Society

Make colorful cubes to organize your stash.

Rainbow Prisms

Designer: Sherri McConnell

Fabrics: Simply Delightful collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics

Triangle-squares in a spectrum of colors give a throw dimension. 

Love Birds

Designer: Corinne Sovey

Fabrics: Bella Solids collection from Moda Fabrics

Piece a showstopping wall quilt you will celebrate for years to come.

Right of Way

Designer: Darci Schipnewski

A new design in a timeless color combination sprang from an antique quilt.

Guest Sweet

Designer: Kristi Parker

Fabrics: Darlene's Favorites collection by Darlene Zimmerman for Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Dress up a spare bedroom with a colorful quilt made using precuts.

Guest Sweet Color Option

Use nature-themed prints in soft shades to piece a soothing quilt for a nursery. 

Get the free pattern here.

Stained Glass

Designer: Kim Schaefer

Fabrics: Brushline, WoolWerks, and WoolWerks II collections by Kim Schaefer for Andover Fabrics

Add color and whimsy to your home with a table runner showcasing wool and embroidery accents.

Mountain Views

Designer: Charisma Horton

Fabrics: Confetti Cottons collection by Riley Blake Designs

Stitch a winter wonderland quilt that showcases a snowy landscape.

Cross My Heart

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Background fabric is from the Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs. Assorted red fabrics are from the designer's stash.

Choose you favorite red and white prints for a Valentine's Day wall hanging.

Cross My Heart Color Option

Delight loved ones with a heart-filled quilt featuring floral and geometric fabrics.

Get the free pattern here.

Quilt Community

Designer: Rachelle Craig

Fabrics: Superior Solids and Washed Wood collections by Benartex Studio, the Chalk Texture collection by Cherry Guidry, and the Color Weave collection by Contempo Studio, all for Benartex

Build a charming neighborhood out of quintessential quilt blocks. 

Quilt Community Color Option

Piece a single block, slide it into a frame, and add adhesive hooks to create an entryway organizer. 

Get the free pattern here.

Petals & Plumes

Designer: Cathy Habermann

Treat yourself to a slow-stitch English paper piecing project you will admire every time you pick up a needle. 

Petals & Plumes Color Option

English paper piece hexagons and appliqué them to a linen square to create a personalized pincushion.

Get the free pattern here.

Classic Comfort

Designer: Randa Parrish

Combine two traditional blocks to create a timeless bed quilt.

