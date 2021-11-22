American Patchwork & Quilting February 2022

November 22, 2021

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting February 2022 issue.

February 2022

The February 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from December 3-February 4.

Bold Moves

Designer: Charisma Horton

Fabrics: Confetti Cottons collection by Riley Blake Designs

When a quilt design calls for bright, true color, choose readily available, foolproof solids.

Bold Moves Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Kismet collection by Sharon Holland for Art Gallery Fabrics

Diane experimented with color placement in her version of Bold Moves, using a Cheddar orange in the blocks to create a grid and emphasize a different part of the quilt.

Close to Home

Designer: Sandra Starley of Textile Time Travel

Print fabrics: Homestead Harvest collection by Julie Letvin. Solid Cheddar yellow (School Bus 1482) is a Kona Cotton Solid, both from Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

Use foundation paper piecing to accurately re-create an antique quilt in a smaller format than the original.

Close to Home Color Option

Make a handy apron accented by a House block pocket big enough to hold your reading glasses or a kitchen timer.

Get the free pattern here.

Love Letters

Designer: Sherri McConnell

Fabrics: Sincerely Yours collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics

Express your affection for a growing family with a quilt that uses precuts to finish fast.

Love Letters Color Option

Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks. 

Get the free pattern here.

Inspired by the Past

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Fabrics: a variety of collections by Marcus Fabrics

This remake of a vintage quilt uses modern piecing techniques to eliminate the need for set-in seams.

Inspired by the Past Color Option

Bold patriotic prints shine in a three-block table topper.

Get the free pattern here.

Woven Friendships

Designers: Paula Barnes and Mary Ellen Robison

A block exchange among quilting friends results in a beautifully scrappy throw quilt.

Woven Friendships Color Option

Do you have a baby shower, birthday party, or wedding coming up? If so, provide Rail Fence blocks pieced with a light print and encourage guests to leave a message or signature. Afterward the blocks can be stitched into a keepsake quilt.

Get the free pattern here.

Sun Catcher

Designer: Lisa Swenson Ruble

Fabrics: Superior Solids collection by Benartex

Make a dramatic statement with big blocks featuring a rainbow of colors and custom machine quilting.

Sun Catcher Color Option

Sort a bundle of your favorite precut prints by dark, medium, and light to piece a throw full of color and movement.

Get the free pattern here.

Stash & Carry

Designer: Heidi Staples

Keep your sewing supplies close at hand with a portable caddy. Interior pockets let you organize your favorite notions.

Stash & Carry Color Option

Project tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Hello Sleepy collection by Hello!Lucky for Robert Kaufman Fabrics

To make a nursery organizer using the Stash & Carry pattern, use soft flannel rectangles for the panels instead of piecing squares and folded fabric rectangles for the handles instead of leather strips. Forgo inner pockets for a quick-to finish project.

Tranquil Paths

Designer: Tammy Vonderschmitt

Fabrics: Threads That Bind collection by Blackbird Designs for Moda Fabrics

Piecing a throw that is assembled in rows rather than blocks is made easier by a design wall.

Tranquil Paths Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Exquisite collection by Gerri Robinson for Riley Blake Designs

A controlled color palette of burgundy, pink, and gray florals on a gray background results in a muted, elegant wall hanging version of Tranquil Paths

Bright Blooms

Designer: Kim Schaefer

Add drama to any table with a runner of colorful wool flowers appliquéd on a black background.

Bright Blooms Color Option

Practice your embroidery with a flower pincushion featuring both machine- and hand-stitched embellishments.

Get the free pattern here.

Take a Spin

Designer: Leila Gardunia

Joining four foundation-pieced blocks in different orientations unlocks multiple design possibilities.

Take a Spin Color Option

Project tester: Diane Tomlinson

With a sampling of small scale prints from your scrap basket and an afternoon, you can sew multiple pincushions to give as gifts.

