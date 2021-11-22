American Patchwork & Quilting February 2022
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting February 2022 issue.
February 2022
The February 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from December 3-February 4.
Bold Moves
Designer: Charisma Horton
Fabrics: Confetti Cottons collection by Riley Blake Designs
When a quilt design calls for bright, true color, choose readily available, foolproof solids.
Bold Moves Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Kismet collection by Sharon Holland for Art Gallery Fabrics
Diane experimented with color placement in her version of Bold Moves, using a Cheddar orange in the blocks to create a grid and emphasize a different part of the quilt.
Close to Home
Designer: Sandra Starley of Textile Time Travel
Print fabrics: Homestead Harvest collection by Julie Letvin. Solid Cheddar yellow (School Bus 1482) is a Kona Cotton Solid, both from Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Use foundation paper piecing to accurately re-create an antique quilt in a smaller format than the original.
Close to Home Color Option
Make a handy apron accented by a House block pocket big enough to hold your reading glasses or a kitchen timer.
Love Letters
Designer: Sherri McConnell
Fabrics: Sincerely Yours collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics
Express your affection for a growing family with a quilt that uses precuts to finish fast.
Love Letters Color Option
Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks.
Inspired by the Past
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken
Fabrics: a variety of collections by Marcus Fabrics
This remake of a vintage quilt uses modern piecing techniques to eliminate the need for set-in seams.
Inspired by the Past Color Option
Bold patriotic prints shine in a three-block table topper.
Woven Friendships
Designers: Paula Barnes and Mary Ellen Robison
A block exchange among quilting friends results in a beautifully scrappy throw quilt.
Woven Friendships Color Option
Do you have a baby shower, birthday party, or wedding coming up? If so, provide Rail Fence blocks pieced with a light print and encourage guests to leave a message or signature. Afterward the blocks can be stitched into a keepsake quilt.
Sun Catcher
Designer: Lisa Swenson Ruble
Fabrics: Superior Solids collection by Benartex
Make a dramatic statement with big blocks featuring a rainbow of colors and custom machine quilting.
Sun Catcher Color Option
Sort a bundle of your favorite precut prints by dark, medium, and light to piece a throw full of color and movement.
Stash & Carry
Designer: Heidi Staples
Keep your sewing supplies close at hand with a portable caddy. Interior pockets let you organize your favorite notions.
Stash & Carry Color Option
Project tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Hello Sleepy collection by Hello!Lucky for Robert Kaufman Fabrics
To make a nursery organizer using the Stash & Carry pattern, use soft flannel rectangles for the panels instead of piecing squares and folded fabric rectangles for the handles instead of leather strips. Forgo inner pockets for a quick-to finish project.
Tranquil Paths
Designer: Tammy Vonderschmitt
Fabrics: Threads That Bind collection by Blackbird Designs for Moda Fabrics
Piecing a throw that is assembled in rows rather than blocks is made easier by a design wall.
Tranquil Paths Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Exquisite collection by Gerri Robinson for Riley Blake Designs
A controlled color palette of burgundy, pink, and gray florals on a gray background results in a muted, elegant wall hanging version of Tranquil Paths.
Bright Blooms
Designer: Kim Schaefer
Add drama to any table with a runner of colorful wool flowers appliquéd on a black background.
Bright Blooms Color Option
Practice your embroidery with a flower pincushion featuring both machine- and hand-stitched embellishments.
Take a Spin
Designer: Leila Gardunia
Joining four foundation-pieced blocks in different orientations unlocks multiple design possibilities.
Take a Spin Color Option
Project tester: Diane Tomlinson
With a sampling of small scale prints from your scrap basket and an afternoon, you can sew multiple pincushions to give as gifts.