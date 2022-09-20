American Patchwork & Quilting December 2022
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting December 2022 issue.
This issue is on sale from October 7-December 1.
Wrap Party
Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo
Most fabrics: A Cozy Winter collection by Cherry Guidry of Cherry Blossoms Studio for Benartex
Create tape and stickers from holiday fabrics and use them to embellish packages, cards, and more.
Sew in Style: Needle Book
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Emma collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics
Keep needles and pins safe at hand in a take-along pieced booklet. An inside pocket can hold the small tools needed for handwork.
Merry Making: Table Topper
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Fabrics: Holly Jolly collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics
Add festive flair to a table with a quilt that has a standout block accented by corner Pinwheels.
Merry Making: Embroidered Panel
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Fabrics: Holly Jolly collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics
Count down to Christmas with a framed embroidered panel. Use a dry-erase marker to write the number of days remaining on the glass.
Merry Making: Gift Bags
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Fabrics: Holly Jolly collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics
Wrap presents in handmade bags that are almost too pretty to open. Feature a novelty print (smaller bag) or showcase a simple block (larger bag).
Spinning Wheels
Designer: Kadee Porter
Test your hand-piecing skills on blocks that showcase a variety of fabrics in a circular design.
Tree Farm
Designer: Wendy Sheppard
Fabrics: Candy Cane Lane collection by April Rosenthal for Moda Fabrics
Sew a forest of two-color trees into a wall quilt using a basic Nine-Patch design.
Tree Farm Color Option
Feature a simple tree block in festive stockings.
Inner Piece
Designer: Andy Knowlton of A Bright Corner
Fabrics: Starlight Gatherings collection by Primitive Gatherings for Moda Fabrics and the designer's stash
Give a modern twist to a classic color combination with an improvisational piecing method and striking setting.
Inner Piece Color Option
Sew a sweet baby quilt of concentric squares using floral and animal prints in a soft color palette.
Christmas Garland
Designer: Heather Briggs
Fabrics: Christmas Stitched collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics
Paper snowflake-like chains fill a festive throw.
Christmas Garland Color Option
Hide a star in the center of a snowflake composed of wintry blues and cream.
Wandering Way
Designer: Valerie Langue
Fabrics: Adamstown collection by Jo Morton for Moda Fabrics
Explore the possibilities of triangles in a throw that showcases the geometric shape in a variety of sizes.
Peppermint Twists
Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Create a sweet gingerbread house using bright felted wool and easy embroidery stitches.