American Patchwork & Quilting December 2022

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors September 20, 2022

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting December 2022 issue.

This issue is on sale from October 7-December 1.

Wrap Party

Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo

Most fabrics: A Cozy Winter collection by Cherry Guidry of Cherry Blossoms Studio for Benartex

Create tape and stickers from holiday fabrics and use them to embellish packages, cards, and more.

Sew in Style: Needle Book

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Emma collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics

Keep needles and pins safe at hand in a take-along pieced booklet. An inside pocket can hold the small tools needed for handwork.

Merry Making: Table Topper

Designer: Sherri K. Falls

Fabrics: Holly Jolly collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics

Add festive flair to a table with a quilt that has a standout block accented by corner Pinwheels.

Merry Making: Embroidered Panel

Designer: Sherri K. Falls

Fabrics: Holly Jolly collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics

Count down to Christmas with a framed embroidered panel. Use a dry-erase marker to write the number of days remaining on the glass.

Merry Making: Gift Bags

Designer: Sherri K. Falls

Fabrics: Holly Jolly collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics

Wrap presents in handmade bags that are almost too pretty to open. Feature a novelty print (smaller bag) or showcase a simple block (larger bag).

Spinning Wheels

Designer: Kadee Porter

Test your hand-piecing skills on blocks that showcase a variety of fabrics in a circular design.

Tree Farm

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Fabrics: Candy Cane Lane collection by April Rosenthal for Moda Fabrics

Sew a forest of two-color trees into a wall quilt using a basic Nine-Patch design.

Tree Farm Color Option

Feature a simple tree block in festive stockings.

Get the free pattern here.

Inner Piece

Designer: Andy Knowlton of A Bright Corner

Fabrics: Starlight Gatherings collection by Primitive Gatherings for Moda Fabrics and the designer's stash

Give a modern twist to a classic color combination with an improvisational piecing method and striking setting.

Inner Piece Color Option

Sew a sweet baby quilt of concentric squares using floral and animal prints in a soft color palette.

Get the free pattern here.

Christmas Garland

Designer: Heather Briggs

Fabrics: Christmas Stitched collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics

Paper snowflake-like chains fill a festive throw.

Christmas Garland Color Option

Hide a star in the center of a snowflake composed of wintry blues and cream.

Get the free pattern here.

Wandering Way

Designer: Valerie Langue

Fabrics: Adamstown collection by Jo Morton for Moda Fabrics

Explore the possibilities of triangles in a throw that showcases the geometric shape in a variety of sizes.

Peppermint Twists

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Create a sweet gingerbread house using bright felted wool and easy embroidery stitches.

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors