American Patchwork & Quilting December 2021

September 13, 2021

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting December 2021 issue.

 

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

December 2021

The December 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from October 1-December 3.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Christmas Star

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Strip piecing lets a medallion-inspired design in a yuletide color palette come together efficiently.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

3 of 22

Christmas Star Color Option

Light and dark batiks form a pixelated square center. A trio of borders provides a striking finish.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Spread Your Wings

Designer: Sandra Clemons

Use a rainbow of scraps to foundation-piece abstract butterflies that flutter across a light background.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

5 of 22

Spread Your Wings Color Option

Associate editor Diane Tomlinson used an assortment of scraps to make four Spread Your Wings corner units. She rotated the units 180° and joined them without the pieced black-and-white sashing of the original block.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

6 of 22

Hung with Care

Designer: Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings

Spell out a holiday greeting using wool and flannel mittens embellished with appliqué and embroidery.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Hung with Care Color Option

Oh what fun you'll have adding personal touches to these miniature mittens! You can use them as gift toppers or ornaments.

Get the free pattern here.

8 of 22

Walk in the Woods

Designer: Katie Hennagir

Set a wintry scene with snowflake and
evergreen blocks connected by red chain paths.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

9 of 22

Walk in the Woods Color Option

Deck your door or a wall with a wintry quilt featuring pine trees and a snowflake.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Nordic Sweater

Designer: Stephanie Luiere 

Charmed by the beautiful sweaters she saw on a 2019 anniversary trip to Iceland, Stephanie Luiere designed a quilt with a similar look to commemorate the experience.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

11 of 22

Nordic Sweater Color Option

Traditional colors, a cozy plaid fabric, and metallic quilting thread elevate a simple holiday table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 22

Winter Wreaths

Designer: Valerie Langue

Fabrics: Charm Holiday collection by Charming Prints for Benartex

Use traditional seasonal colors in two nearly identical blocks to produce the look of
poinsettia-filled wreaths across a square throw.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Winter Wreaths

Associate editor Diane Tomlinson chose a collection of pastel solids that have a shimmery finish to create a one-block version of Winter Wreaths

Fabrics: Cotton Shot collection in Pearl by Amanda Murphy for Benartex

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

14 of 22

Dreaming in Color

Designer: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Kaffe Fassett Collective for FreeSpirit

A mix of vibrant jewel-tone prints in White House Steps blocks keeps the eye moving around a bed-size quilt.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

15 of 22

Dreaming in Color, Color Option

To make a table topper version of Dreaming in Color, piece four blocks. Instead of making each round out of a singular print, alternate light and dark prints for an hourglass-inspired design.

Fabrics: Celestial collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Gift Wrap

Designers: Me and My Sister Designs

Bows made using a wedge template put the finishing touches on pieced packages.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

17 of 22

Gift Wrap Color Option

For a celebratory table runner, associate editor Diane Tomlinson made two Gift Wrap blocks and joined them to a gray print square that can fit a birthday cake or centerpiece.

Fabrics: Birthday collection by Sarah Watts for Ruby Star Society

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

18 of 22

Scissors Cases

Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo

Stylish holders keep small snips safely stored in your bag or sewing room. Fusible web and simple embroidery make them quick to finish.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Flying Geese Bookmarks

Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo

Join five of these traditional units and add an elastic cord to make a bookmark suitable for a classic book or a favorite quilting reference.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

20 of 22

Infinity Scarves

Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo

Sew double gauze into a scarf that can be worn year-round. The pattern is available in two sizes to fit your needs.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

21 of 22

Soup Bowl Cozies

Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo

Keep hands and tabletops protected from hot bowls of food with a microwave-safe cozy.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Wine Bottle Toppers

Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo

Don't show up to a party empty-handed! These
felted wool trees atop favorite bottles of wine make thoughtful hostess gifts.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next