American Patchwork & Quilting December 2021
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting December 2021 issue.
December 2021
The December 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from October 1-December 3.
Christmas Star
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken
Strip piecing lets a medallion-inspired design in a yuletide color palette come together efficiently.
Christmas Star Color Option
Light and dark batiks form a pixelated square center. A trio of borders provides a striking finish.
Spread Your Wings
Designer: Sandra Clemons
Use a rainbow of scraps to foundation-piece abstract butterflies that flutter across a light background.
Spread Your Wings Color Option
Associate editor Diane Tomlinson used an assortment of scraps to make four Spread Your Wings corner units. She rotated the units 180° and joined them without the pieced black-and-white sashing of the original block.
Hung with Care
Designer: Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings
Spell out a holiday greeting using wool and flannel mittens embellished with appliqué and embroidery.
Hung with Care Color Option
Oh what fun you'll have adding personal touches to these miniature mittens! You can use them as gift toppers or ornaments.
Walk in the Woods
Designer: Katie Hennagir
Set a wintry scene with snowflake and
evergreen blocks connected by red chain paths.
Walk in the Woods Color Option
Deck your door or a wall with a wintry quilt featuring pine trees and a snowflake.
Nordic Sweater
Designer: Stephanie Luiere
Charmed by the beautiful sweaters she saw on a 2019 anniversary trip to Iceland, Stephanie Luiere designed a quilt with a similar look to commemorate the experience.
Nordic Sweater Color Option
Traditional colors, a cozy plaid fabric, and metallic quilting thread elevate a simple holiday table topper.
Winter Wreaths
Designer: Valerie Langue
Fabrics: Charm Holiday collection by Charming Prints for Benartex
Use traditional seasonal colors in two nearly identical blocks to produce the look of
poinsettia-filled wreaths across a square throw.
Winter Wreaths
Associate editor Diane Tomlinson chose a collection of pastel solids that have a shimmery finish to create a one-block version of Winter Wreaths.
Fabrics: Cotton Shot collection in Pearl by Amanda Murphy for Benartex
Dreaming in Color
Designer: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Kaffe Fassett Collective for FreeSpirit
A mix of vibrant jewel-tone prints in White House Steps blocks keeps the eye moving around a bed-size quilt.
Dreaming in Color, Color Option
To make a table topper version of Dreaming in Color, piece four blocks. Instead of making each round out of a singular print, alternate light and dark prints for an hourglass-inspired design.
Fabrics: Celestial collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics
Gift Wrap
Designers: Me and My Sister Designs
Bows made using a wedge template put the finishing touches on pieced packages.
Gift Wrap Color Option
For a celebratory table runner, associate editor Diane Tomlinson made two Gift Wrap blocks and joined them to a gray print square that can fit a birthday cake or centerpiece.
Fabrics: Birthday collection by Sarah Watts for Ruby Star Society
Scissors Cases
Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo
Stylish holders keep small snips safely stored in your bag or sewing room. Fusible web and simple embroidery make them quick to finish.
Flying Geese Bookmarks
Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo
Join five of these traditional units and add an elastic cord to make a bookmark suitable for a classic book or a favorite quilting reference.
Infinity Scarves
Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo
Sew double gauze into a scarf that can be worn year-round. The pattern is available in two sizes to fit your needs.
Soup Bowl Cozies
Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo
Keep hands and tabletops protected from hot bowls of food with a microwave-safe cozy.
Wine Bottle Toppers
Producers: Lindsay Mayland and Elizabeth Stumbo
Don't show up to a party empty-handed! These
felted wool trees atop favorite bottles of wine make thoughtful hostess gifts.