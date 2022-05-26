American Patchwork & Quilting August 2022
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting August 2022 issue.
This issue is on sale from June 3-August 5.
Jen Kingwell Profile
Australian fabric and pattern designer Jen Kingwell is known for unconventional fabric combinations and scrappy projects. Her latest endeavor—a book—is a cozy combination of stitching and baking.
Sew in Style: Enamel Pin Banner
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Spark collection by Melody Miller for Ruby Star Society
Show off your collection of enamel pins on an easy-to-sew quilted banner you can hang in your sewing space.
A Fine View
Designer: Anna Dineen
Two blocks twist and turn across this quilt to give the impression of beautiful summer blooms.
A Fine View Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Wishwell: Brushy collection by Vanessa Lillrose and Linda Fitch for Robert Kaufman Fabrics
For a smaller version of A Fine View, our quilt tester pieced blocks using jewel tone-on-tones. A solid black border sets off the light background prints.
Summer Sunrise
Designer: Vicki Ruebel
Solid colors of the rainbow, some of them metallic, and stunning machine quilting combine to make a quilt that sizzles.
Summer Sunrise Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Arcadia collection by Pippa Shaw for Figo Fabrics
Piece a single Summer Sunrise block and add a border to make a cheerful table topper.
Just a Touch
Designer: Jane M. Buys
Hand-piece a miniature quilt that showcases Six-Pointed Star blocks.
Just a Touch Project Option
Pack supplies for on-the-go sewing in a carrying case that showcases scrappy Star blocks.
Star Silhouettes
Designer: Diane Harris
Play with contrast in a quilt that is sure to make a dent in your scrap bin.
Star Silhouettes Color Option
If 19th-century reproduction prints are more your style, follow our quilt tester's lead and pull those from your scrap basket. For a tabletop version of Star Silhouettes, Diane Tomlinson made 64 blocks and framed them with a navy blue border.
Heartwarming
Designer: Corey Yoder
Fabrics: Nest and Bloomington collections by Lella Boutique for Moda Fabrics and the Bespoken collection by Art Gallery Fabrics
Brighten an outdoor living space with a quilt featuring pieced hearts and floral scallops.
Heartwarming Project Option
Set a table with a matching place mat and coaster that feature scallops made from sweet florals and a pieced heart.
Splash of Color
Designer: Charisma Horton
Fabrics: Confetti Cottons collection by Riley Blake Designs
A quilt of colorful units set against a black, white, and gray background will bring energy to any room.
Splash of Color Project Option
Assorted plaid and check flannels come together to create a cozy two-block throw.
American Classic
Collector: Jody Sanders
One block set on point proves to be a simple, timeless design.
American Classic Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: A Wooly Autumn collection by Cheryl Haynes of Prairie Grove Peddler for Benartex Fabrics
To piece a small lap quilt or throw, combine 12 Shoofly Variation blocks and frame them with a border.
All in the Details
Designer: Sharon Holland
Give a throw pillow dimension and texture with chenille ribbon embellishments.