American Patchwork & Quilting August 2022

May 26, 2022

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting August 2022 issue.

This issue is on sale from June 3-August 5.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Jen Kingwell Profile

Australian fabric and pattern designer Jen Kingwell is known for unconventional fabric combinations and scrappy projects. Her latest endeavor—a book—is a cozy combination of stitching and baking.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Sew in Style: Enamel Pin Banner

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Spark collection by Melody Miller for Ruby Star Society

Show off your collection of enamel pins on an easy-to-sew quilted banner you can hang in your sewing space.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

3 of 17

A Fine View

Designer: Anna Dineen

Two blocks twist and turn across this quilt to give the impression of beautiful summer blooms.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement

4 of 17

A Fine View Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Wishwell: Brushy collection by Vanessa Lillrose and Linda Fitch for Robert Kaufman Fabrics

For a smaller version of A Fine View, our quilt tester pieced blocks using jewel tone-on-tones. A solid black border sets off the light background prints.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

5 of 17

Summer Sunrise

Designer: Vicki Ruebel

Solid colors of the rainbow, some of them metallic, and stunning machine quilting combine to make a quilt that sizzles.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

6 of 17

Summer Sunrise Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Arcadia collection by Pippa Shaw for Figo Fabrics

Piece a single Summer Sunrise block and add a border to make a cheerful table topper.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Just a Touch

Designer: Jane M. Buys

Hand-piece a miniature quilt that showcases Six-Pointed Star blocks.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

8 of 17

Just a Touch Project Option

Pack supplies for on-the-go sewing in a carrying case that showcases scrappy Star blocks. 

Get the free pattern here.

9 of 17

Star Silhouettes

Designer: Diane Harris

Play with contrast in a quilt that is sure to make a dent in your scrap bin.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Star Silhouettes Color Option

If 19th-century reproduction prints are more your style, follow our quilt tester's lead and pull those from your scrap basket. For a tabletop version of Star Silhouettes, Diane Tomlinson made 64 blocks and framed them with a navy blue border.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

11 of 17

Heartwarming

Designer: Corey Yoder

Fabrics: Nest and Bloomington collections by Lella Boutique for Moda Fabrics and the Bespoken collection by Art Gallery Fabrics

Brighten an outdoor living space with a quilt featuring pieced hearts and floral scallops.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

12 of 17

Heartwarming Project Option

Set a table with a matching place mat and coaster that feature scallops made from sweet florals and a pieced heart.

Get the free patterns here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Splash of Color

Designer: Charisma Horton

Fabrics: Confetti Cottons collection by Riley Blake Designs

A quilt of colorful units set against a black, white, and gray background will bring energy to any room.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

14 of 17

Splash of Color Project Option

Assorted plaid and check flannels come together to create a cozy two-block throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 17

American Classic

Collector: Jody Sanders

One block set on point proves to be a simple, timeless design.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

American Classic Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: A Wooly Autumn collection by Cheryl Haynes of  Prairie Grove Peddler for Benartex Fabrics

To piece a small lap quilt or throw, combine 12 Shoofly Variation blocks and frame them with a border.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

17 of 17

All in the Details

Designer: Sharon Holland

Give a throw pillow dimension and texture with chenille ribbon embellishments.

Subscribe to American Patchwork & Quilting.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next