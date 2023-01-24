American Patchwork & Quilting April 2023

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors January 24, 2023

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting April 2023 issue.

This issue is on sale from February 3-April 6.

Sew in Style: Zipper Pouch

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Color Crush Batiks and Mix It Up collections, both by Moda Fabrics

Carry sewing tools or a handwork project in an easy-to-make small bag.

Scrappy Celebration

Designer: Lissa Alexander

Throw a party with your stash! Use an assortment of colors and blocks to assemble a vibrant quilt. 

Rosy View

Designer: Annette Plog

Pinks and reds star in a striking quilt. 

Rosy View Project Option

Blocks in a vibrant color palette and set on point give a wall quilt a distinctly Southwestern vibe.

Get the free pattern here.

Cut Flowers

Designer: Kim Diehl

Fabrics: various collections by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co.

Showcase one of spring's favorite flowers—peonies—in an elegant appliquéd throw.

Bold Blooms

Designer: Vicki Ruebel

Fabrics: Kona Sheen collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Oversize blocks in bright colors draw the eye and offer plenty of room for custom machine quilting.

Bold Blooms Project Option

Foundation paper-piece one large block and assemble it into a cozy throw pillow.

Get the free pattern here.

Spring Awakening

Designer: Joanie Holton

Fabrics: Pie in the Sky collection by Tone Finnanger for Tilda Fabrics

Transform a room with a bed quilt in a fresh color palette.

Spring Awakening Project Option

To celebrate holiday prints, set three simple blocks on point. 

Get the free pattern here.

Confetti and Streamers

Designer: Victoria Findlay Wolfe

Fabrics: Modern Shirtings and Night Fancy collections by Victoria Findlay Wolfe for FreeSpirit

Revel in the basics with a quilt that uses simple units to showcase color and design. 

Strawberry Fields

Designer: Kathleen Berlew

Wool felt: WoolFelt collection by Commonwealth Felt

A wool felt pincushion gets a summery look from strawberry, flower, and leaf appliqués.

Strawberry Fields Project Option

Top mason jar lids with embroidered wool felt flowers, leaves, and strawberries for a special touch.
Get the free pattern here.

Stacked Stars

Designer: Sarah J. Maxwell

Fabrics: Flower Power collection by Maureen McCormick for Moda Fabrics

Stars within stars make up a mesmerizing bed-size quilt. 

Seasonal Sewing: Flowers

Designer: Doris Brunnette

Fabrics: Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs

Use double-sided fusible stabilizer to assemble a bouquet of fabric blooms.

Seasonal Sewing: Carrot Treat Bag

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs

Assemble carrot-shape bags that can be filled with candy or stuffed with tissue paper for Easter decor.

Seasonal Sewing: Egg Coasters

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs

Piece scraps of pastel prints into egg-shape coasters using the quilt-as-you-go method.

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors