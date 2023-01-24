American Patchwork & Quilting April 2023
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting April 2023 issue.
This issue is on sale from February 3-April 6.
Sew in Style: Zipper Pouch
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Color Crush Batiks and Mix It Up collections, both by Moda Fabrics
Carry sewing tools or a handwork project in an easy-to-make small bag.
Scrappy Celebration
Designer: Lissa Alexander
Throw a party with your stash! Use an assortment of colors and blocks to assemble a vibrant quilt.
Rosy View
Designer: Annette Plog
Pinks and reds star in a striking quilt.
Rosy View Project Option
Blocks in a vibrant color palette and set on point give a wall quilt a distinctly Southwestern vibe.
Cut Flowers
Designer: Kim Diehl
Fabrics: various collections by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co.
Showcase one of spring's favorite flowers—peonies—in an elegant appliquéd throw.
Bold Blooms
Designer: Vicki Ruebel
Fabrics: Kona Sheen collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Oversize blocks in bright colors draw the eye and offer plenty of room for custom machine quilting.
Bold Blooms Project Option
Foundation paper-piece one large block and assemble it into a cozy throw pillow.
Spring Awakening
Designer: Joanie Holton
Fabrics: Pie in the Sky collection by Tone Finnanger for Tilda Fabrics
Transform a room with a bed quilt in a fresh color palette.
Spring Awakening Project Option
To celebrate holiday prints, set three simple blocks on point.
Confetti and Streamers
Designer: Victoria Findlay Wolfe
Fabrics: Modern Shirtings and Night Fancy collections by Victoria Findlay Wolfe for FreeSpirit
Revel in the basics with a quilt that uses simple units to showcase color and design.
Strawberry Fields
Designer: Kathleen Berlew
Wool felt: WoolFelt collection by Commonwealth Felt
A wool felt pincushion gets a summery look from strawberry, flower, and leaf appliqués.
Strawberry Fields Project Option
Top mason jar lids with embroidered wool felt flowers, leaves, and strawberries for a special touch.
Get the free pattern here.
Stacked Stars
Designer: Sarah J. Maxwell
Fabrics: Flower Power collection by Maureen McCormick for Moda Fabrics
Stars within stars make up a mesmerizing bed-size quilt.
Seasonal Sewing: Flowers
Designer: Doris Brunnette
Fabrics: Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs
Use double-sided fusible stabilizer to assemble a bouquet of fabric blooms.
Seasonal Sewing: Carrot Treat Bag
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs
Assemble carrot-shape bags that can be filled with candy or stuffed with tissue paper for Easter decor.
Seasonal Sewing: Egg Coasters
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs
Piece scraps of pastel prints into egg-shape coasters using the quilt-as-you-go method.