American Patchwork & Quilting April 2022

January 25, 2022

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting April 2022 issue.

April 2022

The April 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from February 4-April 1.

Mix & Mingle

Designer: Deanne Eisenman

One block repeated in multiple color combinations results in a striking quilt.

Mix & Mingle Color Option

Use your scraps to piece a colorful throw. Setting the blocks on point leaves room to showcase a machine-quilting design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twice the Fun

Designer: Charisma Horton

Fabrics: Cotton Couture collection by Michael Miller Fabrics

Explore the possibilities of a two-block quilt. Easy-to-sew units and a color planning guide make it a joy to sew.

Twice the Fun Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics:  Garden Gatherings collection by Lisa Bongean for Moda Fabrics

Associate editor Diane Tomlinson used prints instead of solids to make a nine-block Twice the Fun wall hanging. 

Touch the Stars

Quilt collector: Jody Sanders

Hand-piece scraps into a remake of a stunning vintage quilt. Untrimmed side edges mean multiple miters in the binding.

Touch the Stars Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Renew collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics

To make a trivet, add six green confetti print Touch the Stars A diamonds to the outer edges of a star unit, layer with batting and backing, quilt in the ditch, and bind.

Stitching Together

Designer: Karla Zadnik

A variety of blocks arranged in a medallion-style quilt celebrates the bond of friendship shared by quilt guild members.

Stitching Together Color Option

Pieced girl blocks hold hands across a comfy lumbar pillow.

Get the free pattern here.

Tulip Bed

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Make a distinctive bed-size quilt featuring pieced tulip blocks arranged in an eye-catching setting.

Tulip Bed Color Option

You truly reap what you sew in a table topper that features pieced flower blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Comfy Cottage

Designer: Krisanne Watkins

Fabrics: Moonstone collection by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts for Andover Fabrics

Cuddle up under a quilt made with subtle florals in soft colors.
The quilt design extends into a wide border with the help of a template.

Comfy Cottage Color Option

Add depth to a table runner with geometric blocks in rich jewel tone prints.

Get the free pattern here.

Soft & Sweet

Quiltmaker: Mary Pepper

Complementary colors coral and aqua blend nicely in a cozy baby quilt.

Soft & Sweet Color Option

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Fabrics: Feathered Fiesta collection by Eulalia Mejia for P&B Textiles

Associate editor Diane Tomlinson pieced four blocks in saturated colors for a wall hanging version of Soft & Sweet. 

Grocery Tote

Designer: Elaine Theriault

Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna

Make a carryall out of fabrics from your stash to use on future shopping trips.

Makeup Remover Rounds

Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo

Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna

Ditch wasteful wipes for an eco-friendly handmade option.

Utensil Roll

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna

Say goodbye to single-use plastic silverware and straws by toting your own from home in a handy carrier.

Draft Stopper

Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna

Keep cold air out and warm air in with a door draft stopper. Your energy bill—and wallet—will thank you.

Napkins

Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna

Make cloth napkins out of fabrics that match your dining space for a decorative and sustainable alternative to paper.

