American Patchwork & Quilting April 2022
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the American Patchwork & Quilting April 2022 issue.
April 2022
The April 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting is on sale from February 4-April 1.
Mix & Mingle
Designer: Deanne Eisenman
One block repeated in multiple color combinations results in a striking quilt.
Mix & Mingle Color Option
Use your scraps to piece a colorful throw. Setting the blocks on point leaves room to showcase a machine-quilting design.
Twice the Fun
Designer: Charisma Horton
Fabrics: Cotton Couture collection by Michael Miller Fabrics
Explore the possibilities of a two-block quilt. Easy-to-sew units and a color planning guide make it a joy to sew.
Twice the Fun Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Garden Gatherings collection by Lisa Bongean for Moda Fabrics
Associate editor Diane Tomlinson used prints instead of solids to make a nine-block Twice the Fun wall hanging.
Touch the Stars
Quilt collector: Jody Sanders
Hand-piece scraps into a remake of a stunning vintage quilt. Untrimmed side edges mean multiple miters in the binding.
Touch the Stars Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Renew collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics
To make a trivet, add six green confetti print Touch the Stars A diamonds to the outer edges of a star unit, layer with batting and backing, quilt in the ditch, and bind.
Stitching Together
Designer: Karla Zadnik
A variety of blocks arranged in a medallion-style quilt celebrates the bond of friendship shared by quilt guild members.
Stitching Together Color Option
Pieced girl blocks hold hands across a comfy lumbar pillow.
Tulip Bed
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken
Make a distinctive bed-size quilt featuring pieced tulip blocks arranged in an eye-catching setting.
Tulip Bed Color Option
You truly reap what you sew in a table topper that features pieced flower blocks.
Comfy Cottage
Designer: Krisanne Watkins
Fabrics: Moonstone collection by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts for Andover Fabrics
Cuddle up under a quilt made with subtle florals in soft colors.
The quilt design extends into a wide border with the help of a template.
Comfy Cottage Color Option
Add depth to a table runner with geometric blocks in rich jewel tone prints.
Soft & Sweet
Quiltmaker: Mary Pepper
Complementary colors coral and aqua blend nicely in a cozy baby quilt.
Soft & Sweet Color Option
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Fabrics: Feathered Fiesta collection by Eulalia Mejia for P&B Textiles
Associate editor Diane Tomlinson pieced four blocks in saturated colors for a wall hanging version of Soft & Sweet.
Grocery Tote
Designer: Elaine Theriault
Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna
Make a carryall out of fabrics from your stash to use on future shopping trips.
Makeup Remover Rounds
Designer: Elizabeth Stumbo
Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna
Ditch wasteful wipes for an eco-friendly handmade option.
Utensil Roll
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna
Say goodbye to single-use plastic silverware and straws by toting your own from home in a handy carrier.
Draft Stopper
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna
Keep cold air out and warm air in with a door draft stopper. Your energy bill—and wallet—will thank you.
Napkins
Fabrics: Amour Vert collection by Monaluna
Make cloth napkins out of fabrics that match your dining space for a decorative and sustainable alternative to paper.