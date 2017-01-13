92-Year-Old Woman Reflects on a Life Full of Quilting

Story originally published by The Greeneville Sun

Her first stitch was made at 4-years-old. It was the 1920s and her mother, a longtime quilter, let her put the stitches in a quilt she was working on. "(My) mother may have taken them out later, but she never said so," Cleatis Hofer told The Greeneville Sun.

Now at 92-years-old, Hofer has never felt more passionate about quilting. A member of the Greene County Quilters in Mosheim, Tennessee, she spends her time with other quilters sewing quilts for military veterans. However, this isn't the first time that she has crafted for veterans. With her husband serving during World War II, Hofer decided to thank the veterans in a new way-by knitting khaki sweaters for soldiers at war. A few decades later in the 1980s, she sewed baby blankets for the Navy.