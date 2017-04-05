86-Year-Old Woman Donates 100 Quilt Tops

Story originally published by The Wahpeton Daily News.

An 86-year-old woman from Breckenridge, Minnesota, sews non-stop for underprivileged individuals. So much so that she made a personal record of 100 quilt tops last year as part of a church project making quilts for those in need.

Deemed the "Quilting Warrior" by her daughter, Irene Dahlen doesn't let anything stand in her way of quilting. Especially not age, but even health issues like arthritis in her hands. It takes her around five hours to complete each quilt top, and then she gives it to her church group to finish assembling each 60x80" quilt.

The quilts are donated from Grace Lutheran Church in Breckendridge to Lutheran World Relief and the Orphan Grain Train. Both organizations support Christian humanitarian volunteers in more than 65 countries. However, they're also donated to local spots as well including schools, crisis centers, and families affected by traumatic events.

Irene uses her passion of sewing to helping those in poverty-stricken areas. In addition to the quilts, Irene has made backpacks and pillowcase dresses for children in Haiti, as well as collected school supplies for underprivileged children.