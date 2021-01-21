2021 Block-of-the-Month Quilt: Bright New Day

Join us for a free block-of-the-month project! On the 15th of each month, we’ll release instructions for a new block along with a how-to video that has tips for sewing the block and possibilities for alternate colorways. Bright New Day was designed by Jessica Dayon .

Click here to view a welcome video from American Patchwork & Quilting!

Bright New Day Quilt

Fabric Requirements:

Each block will also have individual material lists if you want to make it scrappy or pull from your stash.

The featured quilt is made from Moda Bella Solids in Aqua, Buttercup, Coral, Etchings Stone, Lime, and Off White. View the entire line of Bella Solids here.

Join the Fun:

Participate in our private Facebook group and share your version of each block! Click here to join. (Don't forget to answer the membership questions!) Or share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBOM2021.

EQ8 Bonus

We've partnered with Electric Quilt to bring a free project download for EQ8! Select all your fabrics and try different colorways before you even start cutting. If you have EQ8 software, download the project here. If you do not have EQ8 yet, save 20% on your EQ8 purchase by using code APQBOM2021 at checkout. Expires December 31, 2021.

Block Schedule/Instructions

Block 1: Click here for pattern, video, and color options.

Block 2: Click here for pattern, video, and color options.

Block 3: Click here for pattern, video, and color options.

Block 4: Click here for pattern, video, and color options.

Block 5: Click here for pattern, video, and color options.

Block 6: July 15th

Block 7: August 15th

Block 8: September 15th

Block 9: October 15th

Block 10: November 15th

Block 11: December 15th

Block 12: January 15th, 2022

Finishing Instructions

