18 Police Officers Honored Through Quilts of Valor

Story originally publishd by myhorrynews.com.

The wife of a Vietnam War veteran recently honored 18 service members who have switched out their military uniforms for something blue.

Joan Wobbleton, who's husband previously served in the U.S. Air Force, wanted to find a way to thank those who have dedicated their lives to keep America safe. She stumbled upon Quilts of Valor, a foundation that sews quilts for veterans to provide comfort upon their arrival home from tours, in 2010 and hasn't looked back since. Wobbleton's latest project? Making customized quilts for police officers in her community who served in the U.S. military.

"We have found that for those returning with post-traumatic stress disorder, these quilts have been used as a comfort when they are struggling with that object in their head that comes out and makes them act differently," Wobbleton told myhorrynews.com.

A ceremony was held to present officers with their quilt. "You really want to let the public know that the police officers were originally veterans, some of them," Wobbleton said. "They protected their nation and now they are protecting their community-we need to respect them and appreciate what they do."

Wobbleton, along with the entire Quilts of Valor foundation, hope these quilts will provide veterans comfort and will serve as a vessel for them to talk through the internal struggles they face after war.