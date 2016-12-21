12-Year-Old Entrepreneurs Start Booming Sewing Business
Story originally published by Fox 8 Cleveland
Entrepreneurs from Cleveland, Ohio have broken gender stereotypes in their hometown and continue to take the industry by storm. The best part? They're only 12-years-old! Identical twin brothers Charles and Eric Pohl started Cheric Dolls after gifting a handmade doll to one of their teachers in the first grade. Now, their business is booming.
Each handmade doll takes the twins around an hour to make and includes a personalized nametag. The dolls cost $25 each and part of the proceeds are donated to a selected charity. Watch the video below to see the twins talk about their business!