You'll Never Guess How They Make Sewing Needles and Pins

On an episode of Discovery and Science Channel's How It's Made: Needles & Pins, they explore the fascinating process of making quilting's most basic supplies. The five-minute clip walks you through the process of turning steel wire into sewing needles. (Did you know it takes two days to polish and smooth the needles?) They even add gold heads to some needles to make the needle eyes stand out and become easier to thread. The scene of melting hot glass to add to pin heads at the 3:51 minute mark is so amazing. The glass hardens in seconds and comes in lots of fun colors (we always love our yellow-head pins).