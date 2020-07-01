Sweet, Quilty Home
The Sweet, Quilty Home program runs for 10 weeks this summer (July 5–September 12, 2021). It will help you create your best home, a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Every Monday we'll issue a challenge that is one small step you can take during the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success. See below for all the details!
Advertisement
It's easy to play along with Sweet, Quilty Home. We'll share information about each week's challenge on this page and in our Facebook and Instagram accounts, weekly newsletter, and podcast. You can choose the information source that is most convenient for you!
How to Play Along
- Visit this page every Monday for the week's challenge. We'll post links to articles, videos, and patterns to help you on your journey to creating your best quilty home!
- Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Each Monday, we'll announce the week's challenge and also post additional resources throughout the week. Social media is a great way to share pictures of your challenge with us -- either as comments on the posts or on Instagram using the hashtag #sweetquiltyhome.
- Each Monday on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, we'll dive deeper into the week's challenge with a fun discussion with our staff members.
- On Tuesdays, our weekly quilting newsletter will include resources for the week's challenge.
Challenges
Week 1 (starts July 5): Clean Your Work Space
Week 2 (starts July 12): Hang a Wall Quilt