Why You Should Make Your Bed Each Day

We’ll admit it – making the bed isn’t the most fun to-do item. It’s hard to devote yourself to this daily task when you know you’re just going to have to unmake it later. But making your bed can have a positive impact on your day. And as a quilter, it’s the best way to show off handmade bed covers and throws.

Let's look at the benefits of this simple, two-minute task:

It Starts Your Day Off Right

You may be familiar with the well-known 2014 commencement speech at the University of Texas at Austin, in which Naval Admiral William McRaven, the commander of U.S. Special Operations, shared his thoughts on making your bed. He said: "If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed." Simply put, making your bed is a small accomplishment that will set the tone for the entire day. You can see the entire speech here.

Similarly, in the book The Power of Habit, author Charles Duhigg states that making your bed daily becomes a keystone habit, which kickstarts a chain of other good decisions throughout the day - everything from better spending habits to healthier eating habits.

It Keeps You Organized

Making your bed each day brings to light other areas of your bedroom and even home that may need a little extra TLC. Once one area in your house is tidy, it encourages you to pick up other areas of the room or home, so that things look more organized and stylish. A neat bed shows that one simple action can make a huge impact, so it may inspire you to tackle your closet, junk drawer, or bookcase next. It's hard to feel creative, relaxed, and accomplished when you are surrounded by clutter.

It Improves Your Mood

You spend at least eight hours a day in your bedroom (or a third of your life), so of course the way your room looks has an impact on how you feel and your mindset. A stylish bed creates a space that is tranquil and put together - and that feeling extends to your own emotions. It also shows that you care about your home, yourself, and any quilts on your bed, which gives you a feeling of being cared for and appreciated.

According to Gretchen Rubin, author of "The Happiness Project," the most common change that can lead to happiness is making your bed each morning. When you're feeling overwhelmed, this simple task can bring control to your life and energizes you. Read more from Gretchen Rubin's theory here.