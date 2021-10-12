Where to Donate Quilts for Charity

Quilters are some of the most generous people we know! Using your talents to help those in need can spread love and cheer in your community. If you've never donated to a sewing charity before or are looking for new ways to share your talents, we have a few tips to consider and suggested charities to get you started!

Illustration by Shannon Wright

Tips for Finding a Charity

Choose a Cause. There are hundreds of charities out there, which can be overwhelmed to research. To help narrow it down, start with a cause near and dear to your heart. Odds are if you take a moment to think, you'll feel a calling to a few specific causes to support.

Choose a Project. Consider the type of project you want to sew. Depending on your available time and your budget, you may want to make throw-size quilts or something smaller like a pillowcase. Thinking through these things can help you narrow down a potential charity.

Do your research. Make sure the charity is legitimate by checking out their website – make sure they have clear contact information and address listed. You may even want to call or send an email to their charity to see if you get a response from a staff member or volunteer. You may also want to see if the charity has a social media page where others are engaged with the charity and are sharing positive experiences working with them.

Checklist Before Donating

Read requirements. Many sewing charities have specific requirements for the projects they accept – everything from size and fabric requirements, quilting and washing requirements, or even specific ways they want you to mail or drop off your donation. Take note of these requirements before starting to sew.

Find a pattern. Some charities will offer suggested patterns or have free ones on their website that meet all their requirements. But if you're picking your own pattern, it's best to keep it simple. This doesn't mean your finished project won't be pretty – but many times, charities would prefer more donations versus the most beautiful and intricate donations.

Consider other ways to help. Many charities accept donations of fabric and supplies, so if you have a large stash or tools you never use, consider donating them to an organization who will use it. If you're short on time, you can also give a monetary gift to help cover the organization's cost of operations. Or, even share about their charity on social media to help raise awareness and get your quilter friends involved, too!

Non-Profit Charities for Quilt and Sewing Donations

For Veterans:

For Children:

Other Quilt Charities:

Sewing Charities:

Ideas to Explore in Your Area

If you don't see a charity in this list that fits your interests, reach out to a local charity to see what their needs are. Many organizations have needs for handmade items, but don't have the resources or staff to manage large-scale donations like larger, national charities. Here are some ideas to get you started: