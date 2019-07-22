What to Do with Quilt Projects You Don't Want to Finish

Probably the most common answer is that it is in a color palette or fabric style that is no longer your taste. Maybe it was intended for an event that has long since passed, such as a baby shower or wedding. Some of your UFOs may be from classes you took to try a new technique or learn from a well-known teacher, but never felt compelled to finish. Having a lot of UFOs can be overwhelming and cause feelings of guilt, so it's best to decide which ones you will actually finish and clear out the rest.