What Does Right Side/Wrong Side Mean?
In many patterns, you'll see instructions that read "sew with right sides together." But what is the right side of the fabric or the wrong side?
Most manufacturers print on one side of the fabric. This means the fabric has two sides (right and wrong, or front and back). The back of the fabric, or wrong side, may have some color from the dye bleeding through. If you need a lighter shade of a fabric in your quilt, you may wish to use the "back" or wrong side of the fabric as the right side.
Definitions:
- Right side: When instructions mention the "right side" of fabric, they are talking about the "printed" or "pretty" surface of the fabric. You usually sew things with right sides together so the stitching will be on the inside of the finished project.
- Wrong side: The other surface is the "wrong" side of the fabric. The fabric design is sometimes visible on the wrong side of the fabric, but it will be more faded than on the right side.
Exceptions:
- If you're using solid fabrics, there isn't a right or wrong side.
- Batiks have very little difference between the right and wrong sides.
- Homespuns, which are woven from already-dyed threads, look the same on both sides.