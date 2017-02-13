What Are Fat Quarters and Fat Eighths?
Two common precut fabrics-fat quarters and fat eighths-are found in a majority of quilt shops. Quilters find these sizes provide versatility for cutting pieces, templates, or strips than the traditional 1⁄4-yard and 1⁄8-yard cuts.
Fat Quarter
Although a traditional 1⁄4-yard cut and a fat-quarter cut contain the same amount of fabric, they differ in shape. A traditional 1⁄4-yard cut measures 9×42". A fat quarter is cut crosswise from a 1⁄2-yard piece of fabric-an 18×44" rectangle cut in half to yield an 18×21" "fat" 1⁄4-yard piece.
Fat Eighth
Although a traditional 1⁄8-yard cut and a fat-eighth cut contain the same amount of fabric, they differ in shape. A traditional 1⁄8-yard cut is 4-1⁄2×42". A fat eighth is cut crosswise from a 1⁄4-yard piece of fabric-a 9×42" rectangle cut in half to make a 9×21" "fat" 1⁄8-yard piece.
