Welcome to Our 2019 Sharpen Your Skills Video Series!

Brush up on your sewing and quilting skills with our new weekly video series! Every Wednesday in April 2019, we'll be sharing projects and sewing tips for a variety of techniques. Get perfect points, accurate 1/4" seams, secrets for sewing long strips, and more!Download instructions for the Sew Easy Sampler here. Sponsored by Janome, Northcott, Coats, and The Warm Company.