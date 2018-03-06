Two Tips to Make Threading a Sewing Machine Easier
Threading a sewing machine may seem easy enough. You simply open the machine manual and follow the thread path described, right? Some machines even are marked with a series of numbers indicating the order and direction the thread should run. There are, however, a couple of pitfalls that can prevent success if you don't know two simple things: how to keep your thread properly situated in the tension discs and how to turn the handwheel to more easily access the take-up lever.
Watch this quick video to learn what you need to know. You'll discover where the tension discs are and what they do, and you'll learn how the handwheel and take-up lever interact. Armed with this info, threading your machine correctly will be much easier.