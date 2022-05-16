Tips for Using Solid Fabrics in Quilts
Read these 5 tips for making the most of solid fabrics in your quilts.
Advertisement
- Solid fabrics allow the form of a quilt to really stand out—when there are no images or motifs in the fabric to distract, the piecing or appliqué takes center stage.
- When using solid fabrics in a quilt, the quilting is often especially visible, which can be a great thing or a bad thing. If you want to camouflage less-than-perfect quilting, use a thread that exactly matches your fabric.
- All solids are not created equal. Just like prints, the greige goods (unbleached and undyed fabric) used to make solid fabrics can vary widely in quality, weave, and feel. Fabrics with a loose weave may tend to fray, and those that are woven with heavier threads may affect the accuracy of your seam allowance. An easy way to have consistent results is to find a fabric manufacturer whose solids you love the quality and colors of, and use fabrics just from that company in a quilt.
- Most solids have no right or wrong side, so if you are working with pieces that aren't symmetrical, mark the right side with a small piece of masking tape.
- Some solid fabrics are more prone to developing a shine when they are pressed with an iron. Consider using a pressing cloth (such as a fat quarter of muslin), and make sure your iron isn't overly hot.