Tips for Tackling a Tedious Sewing Task

We all have those dreaded tasks in our quilting lives – the ones that hang over our head and make us feel drained just thinking about them. But there’s a large body of research that suggests we’ll be happier, less stressed, and more creative if we buckle down and get that task done! In this video, our staff is sharing the tasks they've been putting off and how they're conquering them.