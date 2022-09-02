Skip Marking Diagonal Lines with These Tools
Diagonal Seam Tape
Skip drawing diagonal lines on fabric to make Flying Geese or triangle-squares. The tape sticks to your machine bed with the red line aligned with the needle placement. The black lines on each side are a perfect 1/4" seam allowance.
Editor's tip: You can make your own seam guide using masking tape you have on hand. Here's how!
Ideal Seam Guide
Get accurate seams every time with a repositionable 10"-long seam guide. A notch allows it to work with wide feed dogs or a walking foot as well. Bonus: The rubber guide sticks to fabric, so you can use it to sew diagonal lines on triangle-squares without marking or to chain-piece easily.
ViviLux 3-in-1 Rechargeable Laser System
Adhere a positionable laser light to your sewing machine and screw on one of three heads—crosshairs, line, or dot—to aid you in sewing straight lines, starting and stopping sewing at specific points, and sewing along a path for appliqué and machine quilting.
Editor's tip: Some sewing machines have a built-in laser guide. Check your manual if you're unsure.