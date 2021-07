Sharpen Your Skills: Week 2

In Week 2 of our Sharpen Your Skills video series, we share an easy table runner project, show off machine feet that will improve your piecing and quilting, give Block 2 in our Sew Easy Sampler quilt, share the secrets to working with bias edges, and show 8 ways to use washi tape in your sewing space. Sponsored by Janome, Northcott, Coats, and The Warm Company.