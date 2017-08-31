Sewer-Approved Soaps for Washing Your Projects

If you want to wash your quilts, consider these editor-approved soaps!

Retro Clean

This soaking powder is gentle enough on quilts and older textiles but is tough on stains and odors. One wash can renew fabrics and remove stains.

From $15 per pound; retroclean.com

Orvus Quilt Soap

A formula originally used as a shampoo for animals is safe for all fabrics and needlework. Its formula allows water to completely penetrate the fabric for less time spent soaking.

$11.50 for 8 ounces; quiltersrule.com

Soak

This is ideal for all fabrics, including clothing. You simply immerse your project in Soak and water, gently squeeze it, and lay it flat to dry; no rinsing is needed. It can be used for hand- and machine-washing and comes in a variety of scents.