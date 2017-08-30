Sew a Seam Without Backstitches
Here's how to stitch a seam that doesn't require backstitching.
FYI: Any seam that will be intersected or sewn over with another seam doesn't require backstitching.
Start stitching on a small fabric scrap. Sew to edge.
Without lifting presser foot, feed project fabric in next, stitching with recommended seam allowance.
When seam is complete (you can end seam with a small fabric scrap, too) remove from machine; snip off the stitched scrap. This technique prevents seam from puckering at the beginning or having incomplete stitches at beginning or end.