Sew a Seam Without Backstitches

Here's how to stitch a seam that doesn't require backstitching.

August 30, 2017
Advertisement

FYI: Any seam that will be intersected or sewn over with another seam doesn't require backstitching.

Start stitching on a small fabric scrap. Sew to edge.

Without lifting presser foot, feed project fabric in next, stitching with recommended seam allowance.

When seam is complete (you can end seam with a small fabric scrap, too) remove from machine; snip off the stitched scrap. This technique prevents seam from puckering at the beginning or having incomplete stitches at beginning or end.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com