The Quilting Lie I Keep Telling Myself is ...

We asked our Facebook readers what quilting lie they keep telling themselves. Here are their responses!

June 13, 2018
"I won't buy any more fabric until I use what I have." -- Toni E.

"I will finish this project before I start another." -- Dawn M.

"I'm going to make these quilts for next Christmas! (As I bought fabric in January and it still sits untouched because I haven't had time.)" -- Jenny S.

"It's almost done. I tend to tell myself that while working on the top and ignore the fact that I will still have to spend a lot of time sandwiching, quilting, and binding." -- Sharyn M.

"I WILL use all these tiny scraps." -- Sandra O.

"I am going to sew all day today!" -- Patricia T.

"I'm a quilter. Actually it looks like I'm a fabric collector! I used to be a quilter." -- Judy P.

"I'm sure my boss will understand that I spent my money for fabric instead of gas to get to work tomorrow!" --Irma Jean M.

"I really don't need another new sewing computerized machine. I really could make my quilts on a good straight stitch sewing machine." -- Terry H.

"Maybe one of these days when I square up a quilt, it will actually be 100% squared up, not just close enough." -- Janet H.

"I'm going to have a quilt finished for each grandbaby this Christmas. Tops have been done for three years." -- Nancy W.

"I will keep my sewing space tidy and organized." -- Janice G.

"My stash is big enough now." -- Christine H.

"I will finish my UFOs this year." -- Pat S.

"I am not good enough to tackle that project." -- Stella B.

"I am not making anymore bed size quilts." -- Debbie E.

"It has to be perfect!" -- Ann Z.

"I might run out of fabric so I have to get more." -- Karen H.

"There's plenty of thread in this bobbin." -- Sharon H.

